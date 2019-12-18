The Best Knife Sets to Gift for the Holidays
Grab them while they’re on sale right now.
It’s less than a week until Christmas, and holiday crunch time also means our favorite thing: sales on great kitchen tools. This year we want to gift and get the best knives out there, from smaller chef’s knife sets to huge beautiful knife blocks that we’ll be using constantly in the years to come. We did a deep dive into deals across multiple sites and found some of the best brands like Global, Shun, J.A. Henckels, and plenty others on sale right now.
Related: 15 Great Steak Knife Sets to Gift and to Get This Season
Whether you’ve got a big budget or are ready to invest in a professional level set, these are some of the best options right now. Read on for the best knife sets to gift for the holidays (yes, if you order now they will arrive in time!)
Global Chef’s Knife Set, $100 (was $219) at surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com, or amazon.com
Cangshan Thomas Keller Carving Knife Set, $280 (was $400) at williams-sonoma.com
Zwilling J.A. Henckels 3-piece Cheese Knife Set, $30 (was $150) at surlatable.com
Shun Premier 3-piece Starter Set, $380 (was $538) surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Now 6-piece Knife Block Set, $100 (was $282)at surlatable.com or williams-sonoma.com
Shun Sora 6-piece Knife Block Set, $270 (was $412) at surlatable.com or amazon.com
Wüsthof Classic 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $350 (was $639) at williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com
Global Classic 7-Piece Wood Block Set, $400 (was $823) at williams-sonoma.com
Cangshan Thomas Keller 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (was $800) at williams-sonoma.com
Shun Premier 9-Piece Knife Block Set, $700 (was $1,433) at williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com
Global 10-Piece Takashi Knife Block Set, $600 (was $1,200) at surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com
Wüsthof Classic 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (was $1,128)at williams-sonoma.com
Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel 15-piece Knife Block Set, $220 (was $240) at amazon.com or macys.com
Cuisinart C77SS-15P Graphix Collection 15-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set, Stainless Steel, $55 (was $160) at amazon.com
Schmidt Brothers 15-Piece Subway Knife Block Set, $210 (was $300) at crateandbarrel.com
Wüsthof Classic 15-Piece in Drawer Knife Set, $1000 (was $1,615) at williams-sonoma.com
Wüsthof Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Set, $200 – $300 (was $661 – $684) at williams-sonoma.com
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Pro 16-Piece Walnut Block Knife Set, $890 (was $1,665) at crateandbarrel.com
Wüsthof Gourmet 18-piece Knife Block Set, $350 (was $738) at surlatable.com
Wüsthof Classic 26-Piece Knife Block Set, $1,800 (was $2,964) at williams-sonoma.com