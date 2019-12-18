Image zoom Sur La Table

It’s less than a week until Christmas, and holiday crunch time also means our favorite thing: sales on great kitchen tools. This year we want to gift and get the best knives out there, from smaller chef’s knife sets to huge beautiful knife blocks that we’ll be using constantly in the years to come. We did a deep dive into deals across multiple sites and found some of the best brands like Global, Shun, J.A. Henckels, and plenty others on sale right now.

Whether you’ve got a big budget or are ready to invest in a professional level set, these are some of the best options right now. Read on for the best knife sets to gift for the holidays (yes, if you order now they will arrive in time!)

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Global Chef’s Knife Set, $100 (was $219) at surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com, or amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Cangshan Thomas Keller Carving Knife Set, $280 (was $400) at williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Sur La Table

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 3-piece Cheese Knife Set, $30 (was $150) at surlatable.com

Image zoom Sur La Table

Shun Premier 3-piece Starter Set, $380 (was $538) surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com

Image zoom Sur La Table

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Now 6-piece Knife Block Set, $100 (was $282)at surlatable.com or williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Sur La Table

Shun Sora 6-piece Knife Block Set, $270 (was $412) at surlatable.com or amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Wüsthof Classic 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $350 (was $639) at williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Global Classic 7-Piece Wood Block Set, $400 (was $823) at williams-sonoma.com

Cangshan Thomas Keller 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (was $800) at williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Shun Premier 9-Piece Knife Block Set, $700 (was $1,433) at williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Global 10-Piece Takashi Knife Block Set, $600 (was $1,200) at surlatable.com, williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Wüsthof Classic 12-Piece Knife Block Set, $500 (was $1,128)at williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Macy's

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel 15-piece Knife Block Set, $220 (was $240) at amazon.com or macys.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Cuisinart C77SS-15P Graphix Collection 15-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set, Stainless Steel, $55 (was $160) at amazon.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma/Crate & Barrel

Schmidt Brothers 15-Piece Subway Knife Block Set, $210 (was $300) at crateandbarrel.com

Wüsthof Classic 15-Piece in Drawer Knife Set, $1000 (was $1,615) at williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Wüsthof Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Set, $200 – $300 (was $661 – $684) at williams-sonoma.com

Image zoom Crate & Barrel

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Pro 16-Piece Walnut Block Knife Set, $890 (was $1,665) at crateandbarrel.com

Image zoom Williams Sonoma/Sur La Table

Wüsthof Gourmet 18-piece Knife Block Set, $350 (was $738) at surlatable.com

Wüsthof Classic 26-Piece Knife Block Set, $1,800 (was $2,964) at williams-sonoma.com