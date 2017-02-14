IKEA Registry Guide: 10 Items Every Food-Loving Couple Should Put on Their List

IKEA has given you yet another reason to love it: As of yesterday, the Swedish company now has a gift registry for your every need—your wedding, baby shower, or simply because it's Tuesday and you need a new $25 dinnerware set. The registry’s smartphone app has some clever features, such as a "snap photo" function that allows you to add all the items in a given store display, and the ability to text your registry to your friends and family. But the key to any good registry, no matter its cool tools, is careful curation. That's why we're bringing you 10 must-have food items every couple should add to their new IKEA registry. Bonus: Nothing is more expensive than $10.—Jillian Kramer

Gorgeous plates

IKEA's new dinnerware series includes a dinner plate, side plate, and bowl that look as if they've been crafted by a watercolor artist. But at $2.99 to $3.99 a piece, however, this dinnerware may be the least expensive artwork you add to your home, ever. Buy: $2.99 - $3.99 at ikea.com

A respectable whiskey glass

The Frasera is everything you could want in a rocks glass. Looking at its classic, faceted design, you wouldn’t guess it cost just a couple of buck. Buy: $2.49 at ikea.com

Airtight food storage

If you covet open kitchen shelving or spend hours pinning prettily organized pantries, then it's time to invest in glass containers that can give you a look you’ll love. The Korken series includes airtight glass containers ranging in size—and price, from $1.99 to $4.99—that can hold everything from your whole grains to your spices. Buy: $1.99 - $4.99 at ikea.com

A cappuccino frother

Calling all cappuccino aficionados: You don't need an espresso machine to froth your own milk. The $2.79 Produkt frothes warm and cold milk in just 15 to 20 seconds, then stores away in your utensil drawer. Buy: $2.79 at ikea.com

Plates for your next party

You're better than offering guests paper plates, but you don't want to hand over your fine china to your friends. Enter: the Oftast series, plain, white plates and bowls priced at just 99 cents each—so you can buy enough for your next big dinner party, and won't be upset when one piece inevitably breaks. Buy: $0.99 at ikea.com

A breakfast-in-bed tray

The only thing better than breakfast in bed might be the thrill you'll get from knowing just how attainable this luxury can be. The Klipsk tray folds for easy storage and comes with holes for your tech cables—all for $9.99. Buy: $9.99 at ikea.com

A playful dinnerware set for baby

Building a baby registry? Then add the $2.99 Mata four-piece dinnerware set, a frog-inspired combination of a bowl, sippy cup, and bib ready to catch all the food that doesn't quite make baby's mouth. Buy: $2.99 at ikea.com

A four-cup measuring cup

A standard measuring cup comes with a two-cup capacity, but IKEA's $4.49 Vardagen measuring cup offers double that—a boon for bakers and risotto-makers alike. Buy: $4.49 at ikea.com

A display-worthy cutting board

The Fascinera cutting board is so lovely, you may be tempted to use it as a serving tray. At $7.99 each, we say register for two. Buy: $7.99 at ikea.com

Something to keep you cool

You may be craving more hot cocoa than ice pops these days, but come summer, you'll be glad you added these $3.99 Utspädd ice pop molds to your registry. (Need some ice pop inspiration? Try these recipes.) Buy: $3.99 at ikea.com

