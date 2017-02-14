IKEA Registry Guide: 10 Items Every Food-Loving Couple Should Put on Their List

IKEA has given you yet another reason to love it: As of yesterday, the Swedish company now has a gift registry for your every need—your wedding, baby shower, or simply because it's Tuesday and you need a new $25 dinnerware set. The registry’s smartphone app has some clever features, such as a "snap photo" function that allows you to add all the items in a given store display, and the ability to text your registry to your friends and family. But the key to any good registry, no matter its cool tools, is careful curation. That's why we're bringing you 10 must-have food items every couple should add to their new IKEA registry. Bonus: Nothing is more expensive than $10.—Jillian Kramer