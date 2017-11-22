Gifts for Bakers

The holidays are the perfect time for baking up a batch of warm cookies, flaky pastries, or fresh homemade bread. Of course, the entire year-round is also appropriate for these delicious activities. But once the holidays hit you might find somebody in your office or, better yet, your own family tree has a penchant for whipping up a dozen or so sweet treats to bring to Thanksgiving dinner or wrapped in cellophane and and dropped in the mail (care of Santa Claus, of course). If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give the budding baker in your life, here are a few ideas for essential items anyone flinging fistfuls of flour across the countertop will find handy.

Baking Sheets

You can never have enough baking sheets, whether for batch after batch of cookies or just roasting some vegetables for dinner. These Nordicware half sheets were our top pick. You should also consider throwing in a quarter sheet for small and test batches or a couple of cooling racks to complete the set.

Nordic ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s half Sheet (2 Pack), $21 on Amazon

Copper Mixing Bowl

A touch of copper will brighten up any modern kitchen. This stainless steel mixing bowl features a nonslip base to make mixing easy which a copper finish to class up the joint.

Copper 6-Quart Nonslip Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl, $15 at Cost Plus World Market

Offset Spatula Set

Whether for creating perfect, matte finish frosting layers, slathering on a crumb coat to a freshly stacked cake, or just loosening crispy cooking from the baking tray, a variety of spatula sizes comes in handy for almost any recipe.

Ateco Stainless Steel Offset Spatula Set with Decorating Comb & Smoother, $30 on Amazon

Dough Scoop / Ice Cream Scoop Set

For portioning out perfect cookies or cupcake batter, this set of three differently sized scoops is smartly packaged and perfectly giftable.

Jenaluca Ice Cream Scoop Set, $50 on Amazon

Ceramic Pie Dish

Every good baker needs to be able to bake a good pie. This ceramic dish topped our list of the best pie dishes.

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish, 9”, $30 on Amazon

Mini Stand Mixer

When experimenting with macarons, meringues, cake batters or cookie doughs, a trusty, reliable stand mixer can save time and serious labor.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer, $330 at Williams Sonoma

Power Hand Mixer

While a stand mixer is certainly the must-have item of any couple registering for wedding gifts, sometimes for quick jobs and sheer space-saving ability, a hand mixer will do the trick. YouTube’s resident nerdy baker Rosanna Pansino says she prefers the hand mixer because it give greater feel, and therefor control, of batter consistency.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $30 on Amazon

Nylon Rolling Pin

If you’re looking to splurge, this might be the simplest yet most-practical way to do so. A nylon, rather than wood, pin topped our tests for the best rolling pins. Of course, there’s a more budget-friendly option at just $15 that was our favorite for the price.

Matfer Bourgeat Nylon Rolling Pin, $113 on Amazon

Marble Rolling Pin

On the more budget-friendly end of the rolling pin spectrum, marble will keep dough (and the ever so precious butter within) cooler while working the dough out the proper thickness with it’s even, consistent weight.

White Marble Rolling Pin With Rubberwood Handles, $17 at Cost Plus World Market

Silicone Baking Mats

For crispy parties that don’t get a little too crisp, or perfectly footed macarons, silicone mats are a must-have tool.

Silat Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat, Set of 2, $45 on Amazon

Decorating Tips

To master frosting flowers on your cupcakes or add chic details to a sheet cake, practice makes perfect but this set from Wilton will give you a head start.

Wilton Master Decorating Tip Set, $38 on Amazon

Cake Inspiration Book

Yolanda Gampp is YouTube’s queen of show-stopping cake tutorials. If you thought wedding and birthday cakes were all tiers and buttercream roses, this book will help any baker roll out the fondant and expand their mind.

“How to Cake It: A Casebook” by Yolanda Gampp, $16 on Amazon

Bread Inspiration Book

Jim Lahey follows up his first bread book with this collection of recipes from New York’s Sullivan Street Bakery which has been baking up uncompromisingly amazing bread since 1994.

“The Sullivan Street Bakery Cook Book” by Jim Lahey, $25 on Amazon

