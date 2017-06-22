FWx Gift Guide
Joule Sous Vide Circulator
Perfect steak, vegetables, poached eggs and more all made incredibly easy thanks to one sleek piece of hardware and one friendly app. The smart and compact sous vide circulator from Chef Steps is the newest addition to a growing box of kitchen gadgets and it delivers in a big way. Check out our full review for more.$199
Death & Co Travel Cocktail Kit
A collaboration between Proprietors LLC (the company behind several of America's best cocktail bars) and designer Stephen Kenn, the kit comes with empty bottles, a mixing spoon, and a detailed book on how to fill those bottles for different types of trips. It also comes with 15 different recipes created by some of the world's best bartenders. $295
Blue Bottle Perfectly Ground Coffee
After years of painstaking research the team from Blue Bottle figured out a way to keep their coffee fresh for six months at a time. It’s ideal for keeping at the office or taking on the road. No one on your list will ever have to suffer through crappy hotel coffee again. $17.50
Misen Chef's Knife
A good chef’s knife can be tough to come by. A good, affordable chef’s knife is even rarer. At just $65, the Misen chef’s knife is both. And with the promise of free sharpening for life, it can be a kitchen workhorse for a long time. $65
Toms and Rose & Fitzgerald Raw Wood Coasters
Handmade in Uganda, these smooth wood coasters bring a little of the outdoors in. From start to finish each is made part of a fair trade environments and every one unique. And like all of TOMS products the purchase of these coasters helps provide fair wages and working environments in Uganda. Plus, no more pesky rings on the coffee table. $60, toms.com
Shinola Passport Holder
Whether your favorite traveler likes riding elephants in India or sunbathing in the Dominican, this rugged passport holder from Detroit-based Shinola is a must-have. $125; shinola.com
Hydro Flask Insulated Growler
Cold beer is a must when you venture outdoors for any extended period of time and we haven’t found a better way to keep than with this insulated growler. The Hydro Flask will keep your brew chilled for a full 24 hours and miraculously, it stays pretty carbonated as well. $60
Mixology Dice
These dice roll a different spirit, liqueur, spice and bitter to inspire creative drinks. The handy waterproof cocktail guide provides instructions for how to make the perfect cocktail with the luck of the draw. $24; uncommongoods.com
Rabbit Clear Ice Cube Tray
If anyone on your list fancies themselves a budding mixologist, one cocktail component probably continues to elude them: Perfect ice. Even home versions of machines that can make clear ice can cost hundreds of dollars, but this insulated tray from Rabbit will fill your freezer with the good stuff for a fraction of that. $19.99
ButcherBox
From steaks to ribs to ground meat for burgers, ButcherBox offers up monthly subscription boxes that will get you through the barbecue season and beyond. Each box is full of 7-10 pounds of high quality, grass-fed beef so even if you don’t have a favorite butcher shop nearby you can still get everything you need. They also just rolled out pork and chicken boxes as well. $129