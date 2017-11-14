Jewelry Gifts for the Food Lover in Your Life

Avocados are forever.
Avocados are forever.
Delicacies Jewelry Al Dente Barilla pasta necklace, $85 on delicaciesjewelry.com
Elfi Handmade Gold and Pink Sprinkle Doughnut Necklace, $25 on amazon.com
The Jewel Saga Burger Earrings, $27 on amazon.com
Creative Pika Avocado Necklace, $15 on amazon.com
Creative Pika Starbucks Inspired Caramel Frappuchino Earrings, $12 on amazon.om
PinMart's Spicy Hot Sauce Bottle, $6 on amazon.com
Elfi Handmade Pink Macaron Necklace, $15 on amazon.com
Forge Nachos Enamel Pin, $9 on amazon.com
Artwonders Grilled Cheese Earrings, $15 on amazon.com
PinMart’s Sushi and Chinese Take Out Enamel Pin Set, $15 on amazon.com
TeesandTankyou Pancake Stack Enamel Pin, $10 on amazon.com
PinMart’s Taco Enamel Pin, $6 on amazon.com
The Jewel Sage Durian Earrings, $43 on amazon.com
Smitten Kitten Fries Cuff Links, $32 on etsy.com
KawaiiKiosk Fried Egg Velvet Choker, $10 on etsy.com
Hatanaka Bolognese Headband, $53 on ii-fake.com