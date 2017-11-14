Jewelry Gifts for the Food Lover in Your Life

Avocados are forever.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 16 Courtesy of Delicacies Jewelry

Delicacies Jewelry Al Dente Barilla pasta necklace, $85 on delicaciesjewelry.com

Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Elfi Handmade Gold and Pink Sprinkle Doughnut Necklace, $25 on amazon.com

3 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

The Jewel Saga Burger Earrings, $27 on amazon.com

Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Creative Pika Avocado Necklace, $15 on amazon.com

Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Creative Pika Starbucks Inspired Caramel Frappuchino Earrings, $12 on amazon.om

Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

PinMart's Spicy Hot Sauce Bottle, $6 on amazon.com

Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Elfi Handmade Pink Macaron Necklace, $15 on amazon.com

Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Forge Nachos Enamel Pin, $9 on amazon.com

Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

Artwonders Grilled Cheese Earrings, $15 on amazon.com

Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

PinMart’s Sushi and Chinese Take Out Enamel Pin Set, $15 on amazon.com

Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

TeesandTankyou Pancake Stack Enamel Pin, $10 on amazon.com

Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

PinMart’s Taco Enamel Pin, $6 on amazon.com

Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy of Amazon

The Jewel Sage Durian Earrings, $43 on amazon.com

Advertisement
14 of 16 © SmittenKittenKendall / Etsy

Smitten Kitten Fries Cuff Links, $32 on etsy.com

Advertisement
15 of 16 © KawaiiKiosk / Etsy

KawaiiKiosk Fried Egg Velvet Choker, $10 on etsy.com

Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy of ii-Fake

Hatanaka Bolognese Headband, $53 on ii-fake.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up