10 Food-Scented Candle Gifts That Actually Smell Amazing

Whether you want your home to smell like a bakery or a just-popped bottle of bubbly rosé, we’ve got you covered.—Maria Yagoda
With hints of rose petal, white peach, and pink peppercorn, this bright candle will keep the spirit of rosé season alive well through the winter.
Rewined Rosé Fragrance Soy Wax Scented Candle, $28 at amazon.com
This super-woodsy and long-burning candle smells almost as good as mulled cider tastes.
Wax and Wick Mulled Cider Soy Candle, $25 at amazon.com
With notes of Tahitian vanilla and bourbon-infused caramel, this elegantly designed candle is anything but cloying—though it will have you craving cookies.
NEST Fragrances Classic Candle, Sugar Cookie, $40 at amazon.com
The super-rich scent will transport you to your favorite bakery.
Milkhouse Candle Creamery Butter Jar Candle, Apple Strudel, 22-Ounce, $22 at amazon.com
Okay, hear us out—the scent is actually quite subtle, making it the perfect gift for pancake- and waffle-lovers alike.
Crossroads Candles 26 Ounce Jar Candle, Buttered Maple Syrup, $22 at amazon.com
Not only do these candles smell like your favorite holiday-time baked good, but also all of these cute jarred candles are wicked by special needs adults through a community partnership program.
A Cheerful Giver Bubbly Baked Pumpkin Bread Mama Jar Candle, 22-Ounce, $20 at amazon.com
The warm, sweet fragrance of vanilla adds the perfect amount of cozy to any room.
LAFCO New York House & Home Candle, Foyer Amber Black Vanilla, $64 at amazon.com
“ABV 100% pure bliss,” this candle’s unique fragrance pairs notes of cinnamon, tart berries, and plum.
Brewed2Burn—Winterberry Wheat Craft Beer Candle 8.5 Ounce, $25 at amazon.com
If you’re looking for a magnificently giant candle, this is one of the loveliest looking (and smelling) options you can buy.
Giant Japonica Jar Candle, $198 at anthropologie.com
The Minnesota-based fragrance label Illume makes some of the most luxurious-smelling candles on the market including this mix of fruit and sweet cream.
Boulangerie Jar Whipped Cream and Pear Candle, $18 at anthropologie.com