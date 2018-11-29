25 Disney Gifts for Your Kitchen and Dining Room

If Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, it only makes sense that Disney gifts should spread some serious joy. Thanks to the magical place that is the internet, you can order all things Disney online for your Mickey-loving friends and family this holiday season. Since the kitchen is our happy place, we've chosen the best Disney gifts for cooking, prepping, and decorating your dining spaces. Those enchanting Mickey-shaped waffles served at the Character Breakfast? You can give the gift of those very same waffles thanks to the Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker.

From cheese boards and popcorn poppers to flatware sets and mixing bowls, we've gathered every culinary thing the Magic Kingdom has to offer. Read on to make dreams come true.

Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Round Dutch Oven, $350 at lecreuset.com

Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Toaster, $25 at shopdisney.com

Disney 16-Piece Dinner Set, $100 at thinkgeek.com

Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $50 at lecreuset.com

Disney Dish Towels, Set of 2, $10 at amazon.com

Mickey Mouse Food Timer, $13 at amazon.com

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker, $35 at shopdisney.com

Disney Princess Flatware Set for Kids, $10 at shopdisney.com

Mickey Mouse and Pals Collapsible Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $27 at amazon.com

Lumière Serving Plate, $40 at shopdisney.com

Le Creuset Snow White Apple Cocotte Set, $200 at lecreuset.com

Minnie Mouse Apron for Adults, $35 at shopdisney.com

Disney Theme Park Exclusive Mickey Icon 24-Piece Flatware Set, $90 at amazon.com

Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Single Serve Coffee Maker, $25 at shopdisney.com

Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Silicone Trivet, $20 at lecreuset.com

Disney Princess Mixing Bowl and Whisk Set, $25 at shopdisney.com

Mickey Mouse Slow Cooker and Dipper Set, $45 at shopdisney.com

Mickey Mouse Cheese Board with Cheese Tools, $44 at amazon.com

Le Creuset Beauty and the Beast Soup Pot, $280 at lecreuset.com

Mickey Mouse Bowl and Spoon Set, $25 at shopdisney.com

Beauty and the Beast 20-Piece Flatware Set, $75 at shopdisney.com

Disney Cake Pop Maker, $15 at amazon.com

Mickey Mouse Mini Prep Bowl Set, $15 at shopdisney.com

Mickey Mouse Popcorn Popper, $25 at amazon.com

Mickey Mouse and Friends Bowls, Set of 4, $25 at shopdisney.com