25 Disney Gifts for Your Kitchen and Dining Room

The Mouse is in the house—or in your kitchen, to be more specific.
If Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, it only makes sense that Disney gifts should spread some serious joy. Thanks to the magical place that is the internet, you can order all things Disney online for your Mickey-loving friends and family this holiday season. Since the kitchen is our happy place, we've chosen the best Disney gifts for cooking, prepping, and decorating your dining spaces. Those enchanting Mickey-shaped waffles served at the Character Breakfast? You can give the gift of those very same waffles thanks to the Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker.
From cheese boards and popcorn poppers to flatware sets and mixing bowls, we've gathered every culinary thing the Magic Kingdom has to offer. Read on to make dreams come true.
Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Round Dutch Oven, $350 at lecreuset.com
Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Toaster, $25 at shopdisney.com
Disney 16-Piece Dinner Set, $100 at thinkgeek.com
Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Ramekins, Set of 2, $50 at lecreuset.com
Disney Dish Towels, Set of 2, $10 at amazon.com
Mickey Mouse Food Timer, $13 at amazon.com
Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker, $35 at shopdisney.com
Disney Princess Flatware Set for Kids, $10 at shopdisney.com
Mickey Mouse and Pals Collapsible Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $27 at amazon.com
Lumière Serving Plate, $40 at shopdisney.com
Le Creuset Snow White Apple Cocotte Set, $200 at lecreuset.com
Minnie Mouse Apron for Adults, $35 at shopdisney.com
Disney Theme Park Exclusive Mickey Icon 24-Piece Flatware Set, $90 at amazon.com
Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Single Serve Coffee Maker, $25 at shopdisney.com
Le Creuset Mickey Mouse Silicone Trivet, $20 at lecreuset.com
Disney Princess Mixing Bowl and Whisk Set, $25 at shopdisney.com
Mickey Mouse Slow Cooker and Dipper Set, $45 at shopdisney.com
Mickey Mouse Cheese Board with Cheese Tools, $44 at amazon.com
Le Creuset Beauty and the Beast Soup Pot, $280 at lecreuset.com
Mickey Mouse Bowl and Spoon Set, $25 at shopdisney.com
Beauty and the Beast 20-Piece Flatware Set, $75 at shopdisney.com
Disney Cake Pop Maker, $15 at amazon.com
Mickey Mouse Mini Prep Bowl Set, $15 at shopdisney.com
Mickey Mouse Popcorn Popper, $25 at amazon.com
Mickey Mouse and Friends Bowls, Set of 4, $25 at shopdisney.com