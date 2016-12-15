Beautiful Dish Towels That Will Transform Your Kitchen

I’ve always felt that a dish towel instantly adds personality and an element of whimsy to my otherwise cookie-cutter kitchen. Living in a small apartment means anything that takes up space needs to be functional—luckily, towels don’t take up much room and their services are multifaceted. Use one as a makeshift table runner and another as a buffer between a hot pan and a glass coffee table. Here, some of my favorite dish towels. —Allison Russo