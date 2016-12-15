Beautiful Dish Towels That Will Transform Your Kitchen

I’ve always felt that a dish towel instantly adds personality and an element of whimsy to my otherwise cookie-cutter kitchen. Living in a small apartment means anything that takes up space needs to be functional—luckily, towels don’t take up much room and their services are multifaceted. Use one as a makeshift table runner and another as a buffer between a hot pan and a glass coffee table. Here, some of my favorite dish towels. —Allison Russo

1 of 9 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Embroidered Gratitude Dishtowel, $20

Written on this towel are a few of the things I love most: friends, family and a full belly.

Buy: anthropologie.com

2 of 9 Courtesy of Shop Terrain

Cotton Tea Towel Trio, $24

The warm colors and contrasting patterns are beautiful enough to hang together or fly solo.

Buy: shopterrain.com

3 of 9 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Spice World Dish Towel, $7

The illustrated effect of this colorful, yet refined, dish towel is whimsical without being childish.

Buy: crateandbarrel.com

4 of 9 Courtesy of Need Supply Co.

Hawkins New York Printed Tea Towel, $16

The bold print and contrasting colors of this towel screams “adulting”.

Buy: needsupplyco.com

5 of 9 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Language of Love Dishtowel, $14

The simplicity of this towel is almost as sweet as its message. 

Buy: anthropologie.com

6 of 9 Courtesy of World Market

Black Villa Stripe Kitchen Towel, $4

Resembling towels used in the kitchens of high end restaurants, it’s easy to pretend I fulfilled my dream of going to culinary school with these kitchen towels.

Buy: worldmarket.com

7 of 9

Encre PJ Bleu Tea Towel, $12.50

This towel conjures up daydreams of lunches by the sea in the south of France.

Buy: deananddeluca.com

8 of 9 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Christmas Dish Towels, $7 each

These festive towels have plenty of Christmas cheer to go around.

Buy: crateandbarrel.com

9 of 9 Courtesy of Domino

Mr. Tea Towel, $17

Sometimes you just need a frowning, mustached man in your kitchen. 

Buy: domino.com

