15 Gifts for a Cook's First (Small) Kitchen

Whether it's your first apartment or freshman dorm, stocking your first kitchen requires meeting some particular requirements. It'll probably be small, and probably shared with roommates, which means you need equipment that's A.) small enough to fit in as little space as possible, B.) critical enough to justify that coveted kitchen spot, and C.) strong enough to withstand the particular challenges of roommates, whose wandering hands may "accidentally" eat your food, or, say, wreck your favorite nonstick pan by piling dishes into it (you know who you are!). On a personal note, they're things that I either wouldn't have been able to handle my own tiny first kitchen without, or wish I had known about when I was trying to. –Charlie Heller

1 of 15 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Calphalon Space Saving Cookware Set

Well-built enough to last several kitchens of use, easily stacked to save maximum space, and stainless steel, which roommates will have a hard time scratching up.

Calphalon Premier Space Saving Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $382 at Williams Sonoma

2 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Miusco 2-Tier Dish Rack

Counter space is precious, especially if you're sharing it with others—don't waste half of it on wet dishes when this double decker rack takes up half the space.

Miusco 2 Tier Stainless Steel Dish Rack with Wine Glass Holder and Drainboard, $45 at Amazon

3 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Danby Designer Compact Refrigerator

How to keep your most valued food and drink out of the many eyes and hands that cross the main fridge? That’s what this bedroom-based minifridge is for.

Danby Designer DCR044A2BDD Compact Refrigerator, 4.4-Cubic Feet, $183 at Amazon

4 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

RCA Stainless Steel Microwave, 1.4 cu. ft.                  

You will definitely be microwaving leftovers, so go with what Consumer Reports calls the best compact microwave out there.

RCA RMW1414 Stainless Steel Microwave, 1.4 cu. ft., Black, $104 at Amazon

5 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Bormioli Rocco Glass Set

These glasses are simple, stylish, stackable, and durable enough to survive every fall, short of off a rooftop.

Bormioli Rocco 12-1/2-Ounce Rock Bar Stackable Beverage/Cooler Glasses, Set of 6, $15 at Amazon

6 of 15 Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

MagicBullet NutriBullet Pro 900

If you're regularly making juices, smoothies, or small amounts of sauce, you can cut down on the size and clean-up of a standard blender with this personal-sized fave.

MagicBullet NutriBullet Pro 900 Series, $100 at Bed Bath & Beyond

7 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide

You don't need a big kitchen to get fancy! With this tiny Sous Vide machine, you can get your molecular gastronomy on in whatever pot you have handy.

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, 1100 Watts, White Body, Stainless Steel Cap & Base, $196 at Amazon

8 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Max Burton 6400 Induction Cooktop

Everything looked perfect before you moved in, but did you actually try the stove? A weak range doesn’t have to be the end, thanks to this surprisingly powerful, portable burner.

Max Burton 6400 Digital Choice Induction Cooktop 1800 Watts LCD Control, $140 at Amazon

9 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Gneiss Magnetic Spice Kit

No matter how small your kitchen is, you can somehow still manage to scatter your spices all over the place, so save space and stay organized by putting them all on the fridge.

Gneiss Spice Everything Spice Kit: 24 Magnetic Jars Filled with Standard Organic Spices / Hanging Magnetic Spice Rack, $130 at Amazon

10 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop

When stocking the kitchen, it's easy to forget this pretty specific tool, or worse, decide a regular spoon will do. It won't, so get Food & Wine's pick for the best of the best.

Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop, 2 Ounce, $17 at Amazon

11 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Bonavita Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle

Tea and pour-over coffee lovers don't have to sacrifice their detail oriented-ritual just because someone else is using the kitchen thanks to this temperature-controlled electric kettle, which you can heat up in whatever room you want.

Bonavita 1.0L Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle, $71 at Amazon

12 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Melange 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

These bowls and plates look unique without going over the top, and are made of break-resistant melamine, so a few drops are nothing to worry about.

Melange 12-Piece 100% Melamine Dinnerware Set (Clay Collection), $37 at Amazon

13 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Instant Pot

This beloved cooking device can seemingly do it all, but it's especially convenient to be able to slow-cook meals without even having to be in the kitchen.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer, $100 at Amazon

14 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Hamilton Beach Rice Cooker

Though for true rice devotees, this top-rated cooker is the one to beat. Will you ever not be glad to have a ton of rice available?

Hamilton Beach Rice & Hot Cereal Cooker 37549, $47 at Amazon

15 of 15 Courtesy of Amazon

Popit Food Storage Containers Set

For the final step of small kitchen cooking, you'll want to store all that food you're making in the most space-efficient, stackable way possible, and this is it.

Popit Food Storage Containers 16 Piece Set, $20 at Amazon

