15 Gifts for a Cook's First (Small) Kitchen

Whether it's your first apartment or freshman dorm, stocking your first kitchen requires meeting some particular requirements. It'll probably be small, and probably shared with roommates, which means you need equipment that's A.) small enough to fit in as little space as possible, B.) critical enough to justify that coveted kitchen spot, and C.) strong enough to withstand the particular challenges of roommates, whose wandering hands may "accidentally" eat your food, or, say, wreck your favorite nonstick pan by piling dishes into it (you know who you are!). On a personal note, they're things that I either wouldn't have been able to handle my own tiny first kitchen without, or wish I had known about when I was trying to. –Charlie Heller