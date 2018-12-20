19 Great Coffee Table Books

Great as gifts, even better as centerpieces, all available on Amazon.
Everyone love a great coffee table book. The best coffee table books show style, culture, and often enough are just pretty to look at. The most beautiful cookbooks make great design additions to any home, and full of recipes that will have you make good use of your kitchen as well. Who wouldn't want to page through Dominique Ansel's whimsical dessert creations, or try their hand at the Nomad's best recipes. Before you purchase that heavy Andy Warhol book you’ll look through once, consider one of these stunning cookbooks for your coffee table.
A Very Serious Cookbook: Contra and Wildair by Jeremiah Stone, Fabian von Hauske, and Alison Roman, $45 at amazon.com
Atelier Crenn: Metamorphosis of Taste by Dominique Crenn, $34 at amazon.com
Bistronomy: Recipes from the Best New Paris Bistros by Jane Sigal, $27 at amazon.com
Central by Virgilio Martínez, $34 at amazon.com
The Complete Nose to Tail by Fergus Henderson, $29 at amazon.com
Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes by Dominique Ansel, $25 at amazon.com
Gjelina: Cooking from Venice, California by Travis Lett, $24 at amazon.com
Just Cook It!: 145 Built-to-Be-Easy Recipes That Are Totally Delicious by Justin Chapple, $19 at amazon.com
The Noma Guide to Fermentation by René Redzepi and David Zilber, $25 at amazon.com
The NoMad Cookbook by Daniel Humm and Will Guidara, $54 at amazon.com
The Nordic Cookbook by Magnus Nilsson, $30 at amazon.com
On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen by Jeremy Fox, $34 at amazon.com
Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi, $26 at amazon.com
River Cafe London: Thirty Years of Recipes and the Story of a Much-Loved Restaurant by Ruth Rodgers, Rose Gray, Sian Wyn Owen, and Joseph Trivelli, $26 at amazon.com
Root to Leaf: A Southern Chef Cooks Through the Seasons by Steven Satterfield, $27 at amazon.com
Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food by Nik Sharma, $28 at amazon.com
Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua McFadden, $15 at amazon.com
Tacos: Recipes and Provocations by Alex Stupak and Jordana Rothman, $22 at amazon.com
Tartine Bread by Chad Robertson, $25 at amazon.com