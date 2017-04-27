9 Must-Have Accessories for Your Cinco de Mayo Party

Opt for big, bold colors and bright accessories with these festive Cinco essentials. (Guac not included.)

Food & Wine

There’s no better way to celebrate the warmer weather and longer days than with a blow-out Cinco de Mayo party. Margaritas? Guacamole? Super-spicy everything? Count us in. Make sure the décor matches the sentiment by breaking out some bold colors. We’re talking rainbow dishware, embroidered coasters, colorfully-woven tablecloths and, of course, a top-notch margarita maker. From decorations to dishes, these are the 10 must-haves to shop before hosting your epic Cinco de Mayo party.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Lulu & Georgia

The table cover:

Drape an authentic blanket or cloth over your table to form a perfectly photogenic base for your snacks and drinks.

Lulu & Georgia Mexican Serape, $25, luluandgeorgia.com

2 of 9 Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

The glassware:

Set the mood with colorful glassware. From margarita pitches to tumblers, make sure your drinks match the festive vibe.

Crate & Barrel Rue Collection Glassware, $7-$30, crateandbarrel.com

3 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The festive décor:

No matter what you’re serving or how much thought you did (or didn’t) put into the table setting, spruce up the space with a few festive banners.

MesaChic Mexican Papel Picado Banner, $10, amazon.com

4 of 9 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

 The guacamole bowl:

Whether you make the guacamole in this authentic dish or simply use it to serve your favorite store-bought creation (no judgment), a molcajete will add a little something extra to your party.

Williams Sonoma Molcajete, $50, williams-sonoma.com

5 of 9 Courtesy of Furbish

The artistic touch:

Embroidered coasters and linens are an easy way to add extra texture to your table.

Furbish Studio Otomi Coaster Set, $36, furbishstudio.com

6 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The dishes:

Let your plates do the talking with a set that’s just as colorful as the holiday you’re celebrating. Opt for solids in varying hues to mix-and-match, or choose a set that’s multicolored.

Gibson Elite Pueblo Springs 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $36, amazon.com

7 of 9 Courtesy of Nordstrom

The games:

You may not be children anymore, but on Cinco de Mayo, piñatas are pretty much required. Go for the classic: brightly-colored horses filled with your favorite treats.

Tops Malibu Mini Piñatas, $69, nordstrom.com

8 of 9 Courtesy of Target

The margarita machine:

Step up your cocktail game with made-to-order frozen margaritas—or set up a bar so guests can make their own.

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $160, target.com

9 of 9 Courtesy of JC Penny

The festive flatware:

Consider solid hues that will pop but are still classic enough to mix into your everyday place settings throughout the year.

Fiesta Merengue 20-pc Flatware Set, $30, jcpenney.com

