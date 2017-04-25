13 Chic Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50

With less than a month until Mother’s Day, the task of choosing the perfect gift becomes a bit overwhelming. What do you get for the person who is always there for you (even when you kind of wish she weren’t…)? The person who always picks the best gifts for you? The person who, let’s be honest, always tells you she doesn’t want anything for herself at all? Though you’d love to give her that high-end bag she’s been eyeing or a cashmere sweater to add to her collection, you’re on a budget this year. Shop our 13 favorite gifts of the moment, all under $50—and might we suggest adding a springtime bouquet of flowers while you’re at it?

1 of 13 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Something for the bar:

Give the best party hostess you know a little something extra to add to her gorgeous bar cart.

Anthropologie Bon Ami Bottle Opener, $14, anthropologie.com

 

2 of 13 Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Lovely smells:

In lieu of a bouquet of roses, consider an equally fresh-smelling candle. What’s more, it’ll definitely  last longer.

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, $34, net-a-porter.com

3 of 13 Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Charming notebooks:

Whether she uses them for journaling, sketching or checking things off that to-do list, these elegant notebooks will let her scribble in style.

StudioSarah Set of Three Notebooks, $50, net-a-porter.com

4 of 13 Courtesy of SHOPBOP

Fun phone cases:

If your mom is always attached to her phone just like you are, she’ll love this funky and functional iPhone case to take with her wherever she goes.

Edie Parker Hello iPhone Case, $45, shopbop.com

5 of 13 Courtesy of J. Crew

For the jet-setter:

For the mom who loves to travel, choose a practical makeup bag that’s as cute as the rest of her on-the-go accessories.

J. Crew Makeup Pouch, $30, jcrew.com

 

6 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

For toasting in style:

Amp up her dinner party toasts with some modern, metallic flutes.

Gift Boutique Assorted Set of 4 Champagne Flutes, $42, amazon.com

7 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

A coffee-lover’s essential:

Give her a cute, portable mug to tote around her much-needed dose of morning caffeine.

Ban.do Hot Stuff Thermal Mug, $14, amazon.com

8 of 13 Courtesy of Sugarfina

Something sweet:  

If your mother has a sweet tooth, consider this curated collection of tiny candies. (Maybe get one for yourself, too, so you don’t end up eating all of hers.)

Sugarfina Sweetest Mom 4 pc Bento, $34, sugarfina.com

9 of 13 Courtesy of Lulu & Georgia

Table accessories:  

Add some extra elegance to her table setting with these coasters, perfect for full-blown dinner parties or simply hanging out with a bottle of wine and friends (or her now-grown children!)

Lulu & Georgia Agate Coaster Set, $45, luluandgeorgia.com

10 of 13 Courtesy of Amazon

Tees that say it all:

Because she was, is and always will be the mother of dragons.

Shirtoopia Mother of Dragons T-Shirt, $19, amazon.com

11 of 13 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Photo frames:

A stylish frame is the perfect vehicle for showing off the family photos she loves so much. Because, as adorable as they look on her iPhone, it’s time to bring them to life.

Anthropologie Cassos Frame, $24-$48, anthroplogie.com

 

12 of 13 Courtesy of Jonathan Adler

Fashionable catchalls:

Whether she’s setting down her keys, jewelry or random knick-knacks, she’ll have a chic place to keep it all.

Jonathan Adler Carnaby Zebra Stacking Dish, $32, jonathanadler.com

13 of 13 Courtesy of Spring NYC, Inc

On-trend jewelry:

Give her the gift of one of the biggest runway trends of the season: a chic pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Kenneth Jay Lane Classic Hoop Earrings, $40, shopspring.com

