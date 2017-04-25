13 Chic Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50

With less than a month until Mother’s Day, the task of choosing the perfect gift becomes a bit overwhelming. What do you get for the person who is always there for you (even when you kind of wish she weren’t…)? The person who always picks the best gifts for you? The person who, let’s be honest, always tells you she doesn’t want anything for herself at all? Though you’d love to give her that high-end bag she’s been eyeing or a cashmere sweater to add to her collection, you’re on a budget this year. Shop our 13 favorite gifts of the moment, all under $50—and might we suggest adding a springtime bouquet of flowers while you’re at it?