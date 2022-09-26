The Best Wine Gift Baskets for Any Gifting Occasion

We’ve selected only the best wine gift baskets and sets with wines worth drinking.

By Melissa Vogt
Updated on September 26, 2022
Best Wine Gift Baskets
Photo: Courtesy of Heitz Cellar

Wine gift baskets and sets can be deceiving because they often include lower-quality wines you wouldn't necessarily buy individually. With a bunch of goodies bundled together, a wine gift basket may look appealing, but it takes a bit of research to ensure the gift basket is filled with quality wines worth gifting.

A quick search will show that most wines commonly included in wine gift baskets are in the more budget-friendly but lower-quality range. We've done the hard work you and sifted through dozens of wine gift baskets to find quality picks truly worth gifting. These picks include a selection of tasty treats and delicious wines that are sure to please any palate. We've selected only the best wine gift baskets and included wine-only gift sets as well to take your holiday gifting to the next level.

A few things to consider when looking for wine gift baskets and wine gift sets are the shipping method and cost, the varietals of wine offered, and any included wine accessories or extra goodies like artisan foods, specific pairings, glassware, or wine keys. Our curated list provides a wide range of prices, styles, and wines worth gifting — whether your giftee loves a heavy Cabernet or can't resist a perfect charcuterie plate alongside a glass of Pinot.

Our Top Picks

01 of 19

Vintner's Choice Gourmet Cheese Assortment with Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Harry and David
View at Harry & David

Many of the gift baskets from Harry & David are lacking when it comes to the wine selection, but the Vintner's Choice Gourmet Cheese Assortment with Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon hits the mark. The Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon from Mountain Peak Winery is well-respected by critics, and this gift basket offers a selection of four artisan cheeses. We like this choice for those who love to sip, savor, and snack. Plus, the Point Reyes Farmstead Toma is a favorite of ours and one you'll thank us for introducing you to.

Price at time of publish: $130

02 of 19

Clif Family Winery Eat Chocolate, Drink Wine

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Clif Family
View at Clif Family

Clif Family Winery in Napa Valley has long been known to put together fabulous holiday gift sets, as the estate also produces a desirable collection of artisan goods — including some delicious chocolate. TheirEat Chocolate, Drink Wine gift basket includes a nice bottle of Zinfandel paired with a trio of organic dark chocolates: dark chocolate sea salt almonds, dark chocolate toffee crunch, and dark chocolate sea salt caramels.

Price at time of publish: $80

03 of 19

90 Point Red Wine Trio & Vintage Styled Gift Basket

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Wine.com
View at Wine.com

Red wine lovers take note, as this 90 Point Red Wine Trio & Vintage Styled Gift Basket brings together a trio of highly rated red wines from around the world and rounds them out with a bevy of goodies. The 2018 Chateau de Landiras is a lovely Graves AOC red blend made with 74% merlot and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon; the 2020 Martin Ray Sonoma-Napa Cabernet Sauvignon is an approachable expression of California's top varietal; and the 2018 Bodegas Breca Old Vines Garnacha showcases the best of Spain's beloved Grenache grape. Enjoy this trio with a host of treats, including cheese spreads, nut mixes, flavored crackers, fruit spreads, and sweets.

Price at time of publish: $125

04 of 19

White Wine Collection from The Prisoner Wine Company

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Prisoner Wine Company
View at The Prisoner Wine Company

Got a friend who's only into white wine? Don't miss the White Wine Collection from The Prisoner Wine Company, with a bottle of Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc, SALDO Chenin Blanc, and The Prisoner Chardonnay. This trifecta of white wine brings together crisp and zesty flavors in the Sauvignon Blanc, minerality in the Chenin Blanc, and decadent voluptuousness in the Chardonnay. It's a nice range of varietals and styles that will please everyone from Gen-Z to choosey in-laws.

Price at time of publish: $94

RELATED: The 10 Best Wine Glasses for Every Occasion, According to Experts

05 of 19

Heitz Cellar The Complete Table

Heitz Cellar Wine
Courtesy of Heitz Cellar
View at Heitz Cellar

For lovers of Cabernet Sauvignon, look no further than this classic gift set from Heitz Cellar. The Complete Table includes four bottles of two iconic Cabernets from this historic Napa Valley estate and two bottles of their Chardonnay. For a friend or family member who is always talking about their latest wine splurge or an older vintage they recently tasted and loved, this set will be right up their alley. It showcases the 2017 Lot C-91 Cabernet and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and will be a great placement for any Cabernet collector's cellar. And the lovely Chardonnay is a nice drink-it-now bonus.

Price at time of publish: $495

06 of 19

Stony Hill Spotlight

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Stoney Hill Vineyard
View at Stony Hill Vineyard

There's good reason that Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay have the reputation they do in Napa Valley, since the region produces incredible expressions of these classic varietals. Stony Hill's Spotlight includes beautifully boxed bottles of each and is an ideal choice for those who love high-quality Napa Valley classics. The Chardonnay goes for $95 and the Cabernet Sauvignon is $180. This is a lovely way to gift historic wines from an iconic brand.

Price at time of publish: from $80

07 of 19

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Gift Basket

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Wine Country Gift Baskets
View at Wine Country Gift Baskets

For that friend who corrects you every time you refer to a domestic sparkling wine as Champagne, you'll want to pick up this Veuve Clicquot Champagne Gift Basket. Champagne purists know to trust the quality of this historic French estate, and it comes with a nice selection of Godiva chocolate and truffles. This is a delightful holiday season gift basket, as it's ideally suited for ringing in the New Year.

Price at time of publish: $265

08 of 19

Champagne Toast Deluxe (Luxury Edition)

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Fountain
View at Fountain Gifts

Lovers of bubbles should look no further than this Champagne Toast Deluxe basket that includes a half bottle of Moet Champagne, two crystal Champagne flutes, an intriguing Champagne candle, and a perfect pairing of caramelized popcorn. This set would be a fabulous gift for that friend who likes to party at home on New Year's Eve — there's no better way to toast to 2023 than with a friend and a glass of Moet.

Price at time of publish: $135

09 of 19

Sofia Sparkling Trio with Sofia Candle

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of The Family Coppola
View at The Family Coppola

The Sofia Sparkling Trio with Sofia Candle is our idea of the ultimate self-care gift. These bottles are just the thing to grab after a long day or a busy holiday gathering. Pour a glass of bubbles, light that floral-scented soy candle, and step into a hot bubble bath to melt away the stress of the holidays.

Price at time of publish: $110

10 of 19

Mumm Napa Sparkling Wine Gift Box

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Hickory Farms
View at Hickory Farms

California sparkling offers the same great quality of Champagne but at a slightly less steep price. We like the Mumm Napa Sparkling Wine Gift Box because it has a little bit of everything when it comes to snacking and pairing: cheese, pretzels, crackers, truffles, and dried fruit. The Cuvée M from Mumm Napa offers a touch of sweetness but still in that bright, fresh, and effervescent style one craves in sparkling wine.

Price at time of publish: $100

11 of 19

Blood Orange Mimosa Kit

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Fountain
View at Fountain Gifts

Hello, holiday mimosas! For your gift recipients who are cocktail enthusiasts and know how to get the party started early, this Blood Orange Mimosa Kit is a must. Pop and pour a duo of personalize-sized Ruffino Prosecco and add just a splash of Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa for the best holiday brunch companion. Did we mention it comes with maple French toast-flavored popcorn?

Price at time of publish: $50

12 of 19

Rosé Wine 101 Gift Box

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Cheese and Wine Traders
View at Cheese & Wine Traders

For your friends who can't get enough pink, the Rosé Wine 101 Gift Box will more than suffice. This gift box sets the stage for a rich experience of pairing classic Provençal rosé with a perfectly curated bite of rosemary cracker slathered in strawberry jam and topped with aged cheddar. While we don't' recommend enjoying the milk chocolate bar with rosé, it's a nice addition — just remember to enjoy it separately.

Price at time of publish: $75

13 of 19

Château d'Esclans Classic Set

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Top Shelf Wine and Spirits
View at Top Shelf Wine & Spirits

For fanatical Rosé lovers, the selection of offerings in the Château d'Esclans Classic Set is lovely. Three wines from this Provence estate are crafted from old vine Grenache and offer a masterclass in classic French rosé. Perhaps you've got a budding wine enthusiast on your list? This is a fun way to explore everybody's favorite chilled wine and a nice introduction to the style of natural wines, as many rosés are made in a more minimalist style.

Price at time of publish: $100

14 of 19

Napa Valley Gift Set 2022

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Plump Jack
View at PlumpJack Collection

The Napa Valley Gift Set trio of wines from the Plumpjack Collection includes the premium Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon, hearty Petite Sirah, and crisp Cade Sauvignon Blanc. This high-quality set showcases a wide range of Napa Valley styles and varietals, offering a little bit of everything for wine lovers who prefer diversity in their glass. We like that the set offers a lot of quality in red and white varietals.

Price at time of publish: $226

15 of 19

Somm 6 Reds Only Gift Pack

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Somm Select
View at SommSelect

With so many wine subscription services on the market today, it can be hard to narrow down which is best. And while SommSelect has long been a go-to for real wine connoisseurs looking for curated recommendations, they offer more than just wine subscriptions. Their Somm 6 Reds Only Gift Pack is the right choice for genuine wine enthusiasts committed to exploring classic wines from around the world. From Napa Valley to iconic European winegrowing regions, this six-bottle set takes wine lovers on an adventurous world tour of fine wine – without the hefty price tag of flights. The variety also makes it ideal for pairing with a wide range of holiday season dinners.

Price at time of publish: $220

16 of 19

Ferrari-Carano Sonoma Exclusive Wine Basket

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Wine Country Gift Baskets
View at Wine Country Gift Baskets

The Ferrari-Carano Sonoma Exclusive Wine Basket from Wine Country Gift Baskets is nice for those looking to splurge. This is a hearty gift basket with everything you need for a full wine pairing experience. It comes with four classic wines from Sonoma County's iconic Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery: Merlot, Chardonnay, Siena (a Sangiovese-based red blend), and Fumé Blanc (aka Sauvignon Blanc). With olives, cheese spreads, crackers, cookies, and more, there's plenty to mix, match, and enjoy.

Price at time of publish: $495

17 of 19

90 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Wine.com
View at Wine.com

We like this set for party hosts because it comes with reputable wines from Sonoma County and a small selection of charcuterie. By nature, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are excellent for pairing, and the Schug expressions match the Hickory Farms gouda, salami, and toasted crackers. If you're feeling adventurous, the sweet hot mustard will give the pairing an extra kick, and for simplicity's sake, you can never go wrong with a glass of Pinot and a handful of olives.

Price at time of publish: $105

18 of 19

Wine & Cheese Luxe

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Fountain
View at Fountain Gifts

This is a fun set because it comes with local wine country treats including Napa Valley's Clif Family Solar Grown Honey — it's sweet and downright delicious drizzled on Rustic Bakery crackers with chunky slices of Monterey jack and jalapeño cheese. These goodies are accompanied by a Cabernet from the iconic Napa Valley Duckhorn Vineyards.

Price at time of publish: $140

19 of 19

Silver Oak & Cakebread Red Wine Gift Basket

Best Wine Gift Baskets
Courtesy of Gourmetgiftbaskets.com
View at Gourmet Gift Baskets

If you're gifting to a large family, the Silver Oak & Cakebread Red Wine Gift Basket is your best bet. The bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon from Silver Oak and Cakebread will pair wonderfully with the huge selection of charcuterie fixings, and large families will love the quantity here that never sacrifices quality. The gourmet selection includes items like soppressata, olive and sea salt crackers, and chocolate sea salt cashews, so there are plenty of goodies (besides the wine) for all ages to enjoy. Just grab those stemless glasses, so the kids don't knock over your beloved Silver Oak and Cakebread.

Price at time of publish: $450

Factors to Consider

How It's Shipped

Don't forget to consider the time and cost of shipping. If you're a last-minute gift buyer and giver, you'll have to pay for expedited shipping on these gift baskets and sets unless you start shopping early. Many of these items have a purchase cut-off date for arriving in time for the holidays, so be sure to check that out when making a purchase.

Wine Variety

Take note of the varietals included in each set, as they vary greatly. If you only drink red versus white or vice versa, you'll want to opt for the baskets and sets that include varietals you know you'll love. We've featured several selections that offer red, white, Rosé, and sparkling only, so there are choices for all types of wine lovers.

Accessories

From artisan foods to glassware, wine gift baskets feature many accessories. Consider your giftee and their needs to determine which accessories make the most sense. Do they need glassware or wine keys? Will they be traveling away from home when they receive this gift, and if so, would those accessories be welcomed? Most of the baskets equipped with culinary treats include a wide selection, so you can't go wrong, as there's bound to be something enjoyable for every gift recipient.

Gift Basket vs. Gift Set

This list includes both gift basket and gift set styles, with the main difference being that baskets include an array of culinary goodies or accessories and the sets feature strictly wines. For gift recipients who don't want the extra goodies, a gift set of wines is the right choice. But for those you know who want to make it a wine and food pairing experience, opt for one of the extravagant baskets we've included here.

Our Expertise

Years of tasting and writing about food, wine, and spirits guide Melissa Vogt's research. As a tourist, Vogt seeks out local bars, and she's well acquainted with where to find good libations in her hometown of Santa Rosa, Calif. Read more of her writing on her website and in Napa Valley Life, Very Napa Valley, and Wine Country This Month.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Wine Gifts
The Best Wine Gifts Any Wine Lover Will Appreciate
A glass of merlot before a cheeseboard
Merlot — A Guide to the Basics
Wine glasses with different types of wine
Best Wine Delivery Services
best wine subscriptions
Best Wine Subscription Services
best gift baskets
The Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
A glass of red wine at a California vineyard
17 Off-the-Beaten-Path California Reds
Cheese Grotto's cheeses and Murray's Cheese
Best Cheese Subscription Boxes
Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life
The 20 Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life
napa-valley-scene-blog1117.jpg
The Best Appointment-Only Tasting Experiences in Napa and Sonoma Wine Country
Saumur castle in the Loire Valley at sunset
How to Find the Best Wines From the Loire Valley
Folonari Veneto Pinot Grigio
50 Affordable Wines You Can Always Trust
Paragon tour of Sonoma and Napa
Sonoma's Best Chef Is Hosting the Wine Country Trip of a Lifetime
images-sys-fw200610_markAubert.jpg
Cult Chardonnay's Newest Star
25 of Our Favorite Under-the-Radar California Reds
Organic, biodynamic, and regeneratively farmed wines
19 Of the Best Sustainably Farmed Wines to Drink Now