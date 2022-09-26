The Best Wine Gift Baskets for Any Gifting Occasion

A few things to consider when looking for wine gift baskets and wine gift sets are the shipping method and cost, the varietals of wine offered, and any included wine accessories or extra goodies like artisan foods, specific pairings, glassware, or wine keys. Our curated list provides a wide range of prices, styles, and wines worth gifting — whether your giftee loves a heavy Cabernet or can't resist a perfect charcuterie plate alongside a glass of Pinot.

A quick search will show that most wines commonly included in wine gift baskets are in the more budget-friendly but lower-quality range. We've done the hard work you and sifted through dozens of wine gift baskets to find quality picks truly worth gifting. These picks include a selection of tasty treats and delicious wines that are sure to please any palate. We've selected only the best wine gift baskets and included wine-only gift sets as well to take your holiday gifting to the next level.

Wine gift baskets and sets can be deceiving because they often include lower-quality wines you wouldn't necessarily buy individually. With a bunch of goodies bundled together, a wine gift basket may look appealing, but it takes a bit of research to ensure the gift basket is filled with quality wines worth gifting .

01 of 19 Vintner's Choice Gourmet Cheese Assortment with Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon Courtesy of Harry and David View at Harry & David Many of the gift baskets from Harry & David are lacking when it comes to the wine selection, but the Vintner's Choice Gourmet Cheese Assortment with Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon hits the mark. The Sentinel Cabernet Sauvignon from Mountain Peak Winery is well-respected by critics, and this gift basket offers a selection of four artisan cheeses. We like this choice for those who love to sip, savor, and snack. Plus, the Point Reyes Farmstead Toma is a favorite of ours and one you'll thank us for introducing you to. Price at time of publish: $130

02 of 19 Clif Family Winery Eat Chocolate, Drink Wine Courtesy of Clif Family View at Clif Family Clif Family Winery in Napa Valley has long been known to put together fabulous holiday gift sets, as the estate also produces a desirable collection of artisan goods — including some delicious chocolate. TheirEat Chocolate, Drink Wine gift basket includes a nice bottle of Zinfandel paired with a trio of organic dark chocolates: dark chocolate sea salt almonds, dark chocolate toffee crunch, and dark chocolate sea salt caramels. Price at time of publish: $80

03 of 19 90 Point Red Wine Trio & Vintage Styled Gift Basket Courtesy of Wine.com View at Wine.com Red wine lovers take note, as this 90 Point Red Wine Trio & Vintage Styled Gift Basket brings together a trio of highly rated red wines from around the world and rounds them out with a bevy of goodies. The 2018 Chateau de Landiras is a lovely Graves AOC red blend made with 74% merlot and 25% Cabernet Sauvignon; the 2020 Martin Ray Sonoma-Napa Cabernet Sauvignon is an approachable expression of California's top varietal; and the 2018 Bodegas Breca Old Vines Garnacha showcases the best of Spain's beloved Grenache grape. Enjoy this trio with a host of treats, including cheese spreads, nut mixes, flavored crackers, fruit spreads, and sweets. Price at time of publish: $125

04 of 19 White Wine Collection from The Prisoner Wine Company Courtesy of Prisoner Wine Company View at The Prisoner Wine Company Got a friend who's only into white wine? Don't miss the White Wine Collection from The Prisoner Wine Company, with a bottle of Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc, SALDO Chenin Blanc, and The Prisoner Chardonnay. This trifecta of white wine brings together crisp and zesty flavors in the Sauvignon Blanc, minerality in the Chenin Blanc, and decadent voluptuousness in the Chardonnay. It's a nice range of varietals and styles that will please everyone from Gen-Z to choosey in-laws. Price at time of publish: $94

05 of 19 Heitz Cellar The Complete Table Courtesy of Heitz Cellar View at Heitz Cellar For lovers of Cabernet Sauvignon, look no further than this classic gift set from Heitz Cellar. The Complete Table includes four bottles of two iconic Cabernets from this historic Napa Valley estate and two bottles of their Chardonnay. For a friend or family member who is always talking about their latest wine splurge or an older vintage they recently tasted and loved, this set will be right up their alley. It showcases the 2017 Lot C-91 Cabernet and 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and will be a great placement for any Cabernet collector's cellar. And the lovely Chardonnay is a nice drink-it-now bonus. Price at time of publish: $495

06 of 19 Stony Hill Spotlight Courtesy of Stoney Hill Vineyard View at Stony Hill Vineyard There's good reason that Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay have the reputation they do in Napa Valley, since the region produces incredible expressions of these classic varietals. Stony Hill's Spotlight includes beautifully boxed bottles of each and is an ideal choice for those who love high-quality Napa Valley classics. The Chardonnay goes for $95 and the Cabernet Sauvignon is $180. This is a lovely way to gift historic wines from an iconic brand. Price at time of publish: from $80

07 of 19 Veuve Clicquot Champagne Gift Basket Courtesy of Wine Country Gift Baskets View at Wine Country Gift Baskets For that friend who corrects you every time you refer to a domestic sparkling wine as Champagne, you'll want to pick up this Veuve Clicquot Champagne Gift Basket. Champagne purists know to trust the quality of this historic French estate, and it comes with a nice selection of Godiva chocolate and truffles. This is a delightful holiday season gift basket, as it's ideally suited for ringing in the New Year. Price at time of publish: $265

08 of 19 Champagne Toast Deluxe (Luxury Edition) Courtesy of Fountain View at Fountain Gifts Lovers of bubbles should look no further than this Champagne Toast Deluxe basket that includes a half bottle of Moet Champagne, two crystal Champagne flutes, an intriguing Champagne candle, and a perfect pairing of caramelized popcorn. This set would be a fabulous gift for that friend who likes to party at home on New Year's Eve — there's no better way to toast to 2023 than with a friend and a glass of Moet. Price at time of publish: $135

09 of 19 Sofia Sparkling Trio with Sofia Candle Courtesy of The Family Coppola View at The Family Coppola The Sofia Sparkling Trio with Sofia Candle is our idea of the ultimate self-care gift. These bottles are just the thing to grab after a long day or a busy holiday gathering. Pour a glass of bubbles, light that floral-scented soy candle, and step into a hot bubble bath to melt away the stress of the holidays. Price at time of publish: $110

10 of 19 Mumm Napa Sparkling Wine Gift Box Courtesy of Hickory Farms View at Hickory Farms California sparkling offers the same great quality of Champagne but at a slightly less steep price. We like the Mumm Napa Sparkling Wine Gift Box because it has a little bit of everything when it comes to snacking and pairing: cheese, pretzels, crackers, truffles, and dried fruit. The Cuvée M from Mumm Napa offers a touch of sweetness but still in that bright, fresh, and effervescent style one craves in sparkling wine. Price at time of publish: $100

11 of 19 Blood Orange Mimosa Kit Courtesy of Fountain View at Fountain Gifts Hello, holiday mimosas! For your gift recipients who are cocktail enthusiasts and know how to get the party started early, this Blood Orange Mimosa Kit is a must. Pop and pour a duo of personalize-sized Ruffino Prosecco and add just a splash of Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa for the best holiday brunch companion. Did we mention it comes with maple French toast-flavored popcorn? Price at time of publish: $50

12 of 19 Rosé Wine 101 Gift Box Courtesy of Cheese and Wine Traders View at Cheese & Wine Traders For your friends who can't get enough pink, the Rosé Wine 101 Gift Box will more than suffice. This gift box sets the stage for a rich experience of pairing classic Provençal rosé with a perfectly curated bite of rosemary cracker slathered in strawberry jam and topped with aged cheddar. While we don't' recommend enjoying the milk chocolate bar with rosé, it's a nice addition — just remember to enjoy it separately. Price at time of publish: $75

13 of 19 Château d'Esclans Classic Set Courtesy of Top Shelf Wine and Spirits View at Top Shelf Wine & Spirits For fanatical Rosé lovers, the selection of offerings in the Château d'Esclans Classic Set is lovely. Three wines from this Provence estate are crafted from old vine Grenache and offer a masterclass in classic French rosé. Perhaps you've got a budding wine enthusiast on your list? This is a fun way to explore everybody's favorite chilled wine and a nice introduction to the style of natural wines, as many rosés are made in a more minimalist style. Price at time of publish: $100

14 of 19 Napa Valley Gift Set 2022 Courtesy of Plump Jack View at PlumpJack Collection The Napa Valley Gift Set trio of wines from the Plumpjack Collection includes the premium Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon, hearty Petite Sirah, and crisp Cade Sauvignon Blanc. This high-quality set showcases a wide range of Napa Valley styles and varietals, offering a little bit of everything for wine lovers who prefer diversity in their glass. We like that the set offers a lot of quality in red and white varietals. Price at time of publish: $226

15 of 19 Somm 6 Reds Only Gift Pack Courtesy of Somm Select View at SommSelect With so many wine subscription services on the market today, it can be hard to narrow down which is best. And while SommSelect has long been a go-to for real wine connoisseurs looking for curated recommendations, they offer more than just wine subscriptions. Their Somm 6 Reds Only Gift Pack is the right choice for genuine wine enthusiasts committed to exploring classic wines from around the world. From Napa Valley to iconic European winegrowing regions, this six-bottle set takes wine lovers on an adventurous world tour of fine wine – without the hefty price tag of flights. The variety also makes it ideal for pairing with a wide range of holiday season dinners. Price at time of publish: $220

16 of 19 Ferrari-Carano Sonoma Exclusive Wine Basket Courtesy of Wine Country Gift Baskets View at Wine Country Gift Baskets The Ferrari-Carano Sonoma Exclusive Wine Basket from Wine Country Gift Baskets is nice for those looking to splurge. This is a hearty gift basket with everything you need for a full wine pairing experience. It comes with four classic wines from Sonoma County's iconic Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery: Merlot, Chardonnay, Siena (a Sangiovese-based red blend), and Fumé Blanc (aka Sauvignon Blanc). With olives, cheese spreads, crackers, cookies, and more, there's plenty to mix, match, and enjoy. Price at time of publish: $495

17 of 19 90 Point Perfect Pair Wine Gift Set Courtesy of Wine.com View at Wine.com We like this set for party hosts because it comes with reputable wines from Sonoma County and a small selection of charcuterie. By nature, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are excellent for pairing, and the Schug expressions match the Hickory Farms gouda, salami, and toasted crackers. If you're feeling adventurous, the sweet hot mustard will give the pairing an extra kick, and for simplicity's sake, you can never go wrong with a glass of Pinot and a handful of olives. Price at time of publish: $105

18 of 19 Wine & Cheese Luxe Courtesy of Fountain View at Fountain Gifts This is a fun set because it comes with local wine country treats including Napa Valley's Clif Family Solar Grown Honey — it's sweet and downright delicious drizzled on Rustic Bakery crackers with chunky slices of Monterey jack and jalapeño cheese. These goodies are accompanied by a Cabernet from the iconic Napa Valley Duckhorn Vineyards. Price at time of publish: $140