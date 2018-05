My first instinct is to say a dishwasher (still waiting on that one!). But cheese cloth is one of those things that you don’t think you need until you do, and it makes me feel like an adult when a recipe calls for it and I actually have some handy (this applies to a lot of specific-but-useful kitchen tools, like microplanes and pastry brushes). So maybe it’s more of a psychological thing—when you have cheesecloth, it means your pantry is fully stocked and you’re doing it right. Welcome to adulthood!