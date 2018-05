The Best Holiday Markets in Every State

More than 80 local vendors sell their wares at this indoor market that boasts craft stations to keep the kiddos busy while you shop for their gifts from you—err, we mean from Santa.

Dates: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26; location: 330 Main Street, Ketchikan