9 Best Gifts for Anyone Obsessed with Cheese

Cheese isn’t just a food, it’s a way of life. (At least, that’s how we feel here at Food & Wine.) If you know someone who wakes up thinking about burrata and goes to sleep dreaming of Challerhocker, then we have just the holiday gifts for you. From gorgeous cheese knives to ready-to-cook grilled cheese kits, here are our picks for that special someone who thinks cheese is even more special. —Julia Heffelfinger

Gift An Unusual Cheese

This rustic, nutty cheese from Blackberry Farm in Tennessee is made in small limited batches and can only be purchased through the farm. During the cave aging process, the cheese’s rind is washed with apricot saison from Blackberry Farm Brewery, which imparts a lovely fruitiness.

Buy: $32 for 1 lb, blackberryfarmshop.com

The Big Cheese Kit

This impeccably curated gift box has everything they’ll needs for a cocktail party on the fly. In addition to three assorted cheeses, there are honeys and spreads for dipping and drizzling, plus Treat’s killer spiced pecans and Jan’s farmhouse crisps. Bonus: Mouth also let’s you add stylish paper cups, cocktail napkins, wine and even a cheese board to your gift.

Buy: from at $127, mouth.com.

The Cheese Knives that Go with Everything

Every cheese needs the perfect accessory. We love these elegant cheese knives with copper blades and white marble handles. They look beautiful alongside a matching marble platter and add a touch of glam to a distressed wooden board. Cheddar has never been so stylish.

Buy: Set of 3 for $49.95, williams-sonoma.com.

Cheese Knives Worth Splurging On

These knives from French pocket knife company Laguiole are certainly an investment, but they’re utter showstoppers with their distinct bright green malachite handles. Buy these for your closest (and most stylish) cheese fanatic.

Buy: $549 for set of 3, onekingslane.com

The Art of the Cheese Plate

Author Tia Keenan’s new book is a smart, colorful and accessible guide to entertaining with cheese. The book includes surprisingly doable instructions for how to make 37 different cheese plates, plus simple recipes for creative serve-withs like macerated strawberries with shiso and black pepper, and crispy tempura watercress. The best part? You don’t need a high-end cheese shop nearby to accomplish any of these plates.

Buy: $35, amazon.com 

Cheese and Jam, Sitting in a Tree

Magical things happen when an award-winning Vermont cheesemaker teams up with an equally celebrated jam maker. This set of jams from Blake Hill in Vermont was created specifically to pair with Jasper Hill’s different cheeses, but they are great with any local cheese you can get your hands on. Our favorite? The plum confit with port and star anise dolloped on top of a funky blue. (This tiny set is the perfect stocking stuffer, too!)

Buy: $10 for Four 1.5 oz. jars; jasperhillfarm.com 

Grilled Cheese Kit

Challerhocker is our cheese obsession of the moment. This kit from the Chicago specialty cheese shop Pastoral includes the cultured butter basket from Vermont creamery and pairs a nutty, creamy Swiss Challerhocker with a tangy whole-grain mustard from Tin Mustard in New York. If you haven’t been putting mustard on your grilled cheese, it’s time to start. Pastoral also has the option to throw in a bottle of wine. Ready, set, grilled cheese.

Buy: from $49.99, pastoralartisan.com.

Graphic Cheese Board

This wood cutting board is pale birch on one side for prepping meat, fruit, vegetables and cheese for a platter. The flip side has a striking pink agate print for presentation.

Buy: $34.99, domino.com.

Marble and Wood Cheese Board

This mixed-material Iona cheese board will look gorgeous in any kitchen. The wooden handles make it easy to carry and the long shape makes it the perfect shape for laying down the middle of a dining room table. Use it for cheese (duh), or as a tray for cookies, or top it with small bowls of pickles and olives.

Buy: $118, anthropologie.com.

