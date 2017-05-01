9 Best Gifts for Anyone Obsessed with Cheese

Cheese isn’t just a food, it’s a way of life. (At least, that’s how we feel here at Food & Wine.) If you know someone who wakes up thinking about burrata and goes to sleep dreaming of Challerhocker, then we have just the holiday gifts for you. From gorgeous cheese knives to ready-to-cook grilled cheese kits, here are our picks for that special someone who thinks cheese is even more special. —Julia Heffelfinger