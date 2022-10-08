Read on for the best drink advent calendars to get you into the holiday spirit . And don't worry, if you don't drink alcohol, we've included a couple of non-alcoholic options that will keep you warm this winter, too.

With the holidays on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start planning your early shopping and gifting, whether you're on the hunt for gifts for bakers, a new kitchen tool for the chef in your life, or an advent calendar to mark the countdown to the holidays. For people who love a good beverage, these boozy advent calendars will add a touch of festive drinking to the days leading up to the holidays and make for a fun holiday gift. Our best overall pick from The Spirit Co. includes an assortment of top-tier spirits, but we also included picks for wine lovers, craft beer lovers, and everyone else on your list.

Best Overall: TipTopp Extraordinarily Tasty Advent Calendar Courtesy of The Spirit Co View at The Spirit Co. Spirit connoisseurs will appreciate this thoughtful collection of top-tier sips, designed for you to explore gins, vodkas, whiskeys, cognacs, and other tipples from across the globe. Each calendar is made up of 24 different 30-milliliter drams of craft spirits, ranging from Panamanian rum to Brazilian gin to Japanese whisky. The stylish packaging also opens up to display four cocktail recipes in case you feel like getting creative with your new drinking discoveries. Price at time of publish: $167 Contains: 24 x 30-millileter drams of assorted alcohols

24 x 30-millileter drams of assorted alcohols Shipping: Mid-October

Best Bubbles: Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar Courtesy of Give Them Beer View at GiveThemBeer There's nothing more festive than a Champagne flute brimming with bubbles, and this advent calendar will ensure you have a dozen opportunities to raise a toast this season. This collection is composed of 12 splits of sparkling wine, including Moscato d'Asti, prosecco, brut, sparkling rosé, and cava. Sadly, this set doesn't include a bottle of French champagne, but nevertheless, it's a fun and cheerful lineup that lets you try out many different styles of sparkling from other parts of the world. Price at time of publish: $110 Contains: 12 x 375-milliliter splits of sparkling wine

12 x 375-milliliter splits of sparkling wine Shipping: Early November

Best Wine: Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Courtesy of Vinebox View at Vinebox This best-selling collection is billed as "the world's first curated wine advent calendar," with wines selected by a team of certified sommeliers. Each set contains 12 glass tubes that contain one pour of wine, and the assortment is comprised of rich reds, refreshing whites, and a few rosés. There are two different boxes for the 12-pack set, the "Holi-DAY" and "Twas the NIGHT", each with different wines. If you want a full advent calendar experience, you can opt for 24 Nights of Wine, a great value that includes both boxes (and 24 unique wines in total). All recipients can also participate in virtual tastings for each wine, led by one of Vinebox's sommeliers. Price at time of publish: $129 Contains: 12 glass tubes of wine

12 glass tubes of wine Shipping: Early October

Best Whisky: Drinks by the Dram Whisky Advent Calendar Courtesy of The Spirit Co View at The Spirit Co. Whisky lovers will enjoy this collection from Drinks by the Dram, which contains 24 unique award-winning whiskies from notable distilleries. The roster of producers includes favorites like Laphroaig, Talisker, Lagavulin, and Balvenie, as well as a single malt from Brenne (France) and a rye from Kyrö (Finland). Each whisky is contained in a wax-sealed, 30-milliliter dram, offering a delicious way to countdown to Christmas. Price at time of publish: $170 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams

24 x 30-milliliter drams Shipping: Mid-October

Best Vodka: 2022 Vodka Advent Calendar Courtesy of Give Them Beer View at GiveThemBeer Behind each of the closed doors of this box lies a highly-rated vodka, packaged in a 50-milliliter mini bottle. Vodka aficionados will recognize brands like Tito's, Smirnoff, and Ketel One, and will be excited to try out other included producers including Banyan Reserve and Frankly Organic (plus a handful of other surprise distillers). You'll have enough vodka to create a dozen of your favorite cocktails or enjoy a large pour on the rocks to keep your spirits high this holiday season. Price at time of publish: $89 Contains: 12 x 50-milliliter mini bottles

12 x 50-milliliter mini bottles Shipping: Early November

Best Gin: The Premium Gin Advent Calendar by Drinks by the Dram Courtesy of The Spirit Co View at The Spirit Co. Also available at Cask Cartel. Get your tonic ready to pair with all the gins included in this juniper-laced advent calendar from Drinks by the Dram. A carefully curated selection of 24 unique gins from around the world, the collection includes samplings from producers like Hendricks, Bombay, and Tanqueray, while also showcasing a few flavored tipples like raspberry-infused Manchester gin and Murcian lemon gin. This calendar is comprised of 24 drams (30 milliliters each) sealed with wax — a dream for any lover of this classic spirit. Price at time of publish: $112 Contains: 24 x 30-milliliter drams

24 x 30-milliliter drams Shipping: Mid-October

Best Tequila: Tequila Advent Calendar Courtesy of Give Them Beer View at GiveThemBeer If tequila is your liquor of choice, you'll love this advent calendar stocked with an assortment of blanco, reposado, and añejo varieties. Some of the included brands are Casamigos, Don Julio, and Corazon, giving you a chance to taste and compare the styles of these famous distillers. You'll get 12 mini bottles of tequila to mix, sip, or shoot, ensuring your countdown to the holidays is boozy and bright. Price at time of publish: $99 Contains: 12 x 50-milliliter mini bottles

12 x 50-milliliter mini bottles Shipping: Early November

Best Beer: 12 Beers of Christmas Box Courtesy of Brewvana View at Brewvana Beer lovers, rejoice! While not exactly an advent calendar, this Christmas-themed box includes 12 craft beers of various styles, ranging from double IPAs to hearty stouts and everything in between. For the true beer lover, you'll have access to interactive virtual tastings with Brewvana's own beer experts and brewery guests each evening between December 25 and January 5 (the traditional 12 Day of Christmas). Also included are a Brewvana beanie, chocolates, and other brewery swag and holiday-themed surprises. Price at time of publish: $95 Contains: 12 cans of various sizes

12 cans of various sizes Shipping: Not specified

Best Hard Seltzer: Hard Seltzer Box Co. Boozy Advent Calendar Courtesy of Hard Seltzer Box Co. View at Hard Seltzer Box Co. For those who prefer their libations on the lower-ABV side, this advent calendar is filled with just that — an assortment of hard seltzers and canned cocktails from across the US. The included flavors include mouthwatering favorites like watermelon vodka soda, pineapple tequila seltzer, and mango hard seltzer, but also some lesser-seen options like cucumber lychee, dragonfruit, and orange creamsicle. There are 24 cans so you can properly count down to Christmas, but you can also pick this up as a party pack to share at your holiday gathering. Either way, it's a win. Price at time of publish: $90 Contains: 24 various sized cans

24 various sized cans Shipping: November

Best Canned Cocktail: Canned Cocktail Advent Calendar Courtesy of Give Them Beer View at GiveThemBeer Enjoy your holiday cheer on a picnic, at the beach, or beside the pool with this advent calendar of canned cocktails. You'll recognize many of the included brands, which include Ketel One, Bacardi, Svedka, and Malibu — all trusted makers of popular spirits. The cocktails range from fruity rum punch to vodka sodas and mojitos, and more. Each calendar comes with a dozen 12-ounce cans to sip through the 12 days of Christmas enclosed in a holiday-themed gift box. Price at time of publish: $79 Contains: 12 x 12-ounce cans

12 x 12-ounce cans Shipping: November

Best Coffee: Coffee Advent Calendar by Yawn Courtesy of Etsy View at Etsy Start every December morning leading up to Christmas with a brand new brew! coffee advent calendar includes 24 selections hidden behind numbered doors. What makes this set unique is the ability to customize your assortment, opting for the Pro lineup (which includes 22 single origin coffees and two seasonal blends) or the Standard (a few darker roasts, and more blends than the Pro). You can also choose whole beans or specify your grind between French press, drip, espresso, and more — perfect for those with exacting tastes when it comes to their morning cup. Price at time of publish: $54 Contains: 24 x 18-gram sachets

24 x 18-gram sachets Shipping: Late October