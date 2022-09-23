The 20 Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life

In this roundup, we've included a curated selection of coffee gifts, gadgets, editor-favorite mugs, and coffee subscriptions guaranteed to impress the coffee lover in your life. From Oxo to Le Creuset, Blue Bottle to Fellow, and De'Longhi to Nespresso, these are the best gifts for coffee lovers.

Whether you prefer your coffee dark and roasted, rich and creamy, or floral and herbal, there is a perfect coffee maker, gadget, or tool out there that will please any palate. So for the coffee lover in your life, treat them to a coffee gift that'll keep on giving — whether in the form of a coffee subscription box , a tried-and-true milk frother , or even an expert-approved espresso machine .

uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($199) Also available at Growler Werks. If you're looking to impress someone, the uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker is an excellent gift for caffeine fiends who loves nitrogen-infused cold brew, according to coffee expert Osama Shabaik. This machine allows users to expertly brew a batch of cold brew at home and then insert a nitrogen cartridge to recreate that perfect frothy texture you know and love.

Ember Smart Mug 2 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($129) Also available at Best Buy and Target. If you know someone who takes so long to finish a cup of coffee that it's lukewarm or even cold by the last sip, you'll change their life with the tech-forward Ember Smart Mug 2. This modern-looking mug keeps your favorite drink hot by allowing you to set and maintain your preferred temperature via your smartphone. The charging coaster provides an hour and a half of battery life, and the cup is safe to hand-wash (and can be submerged up to one meter deep).

Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($100) Also available at Williams Sonoma. Innovative gadgets and handy devices aside, sometimes the best gift is also the most simple. After all, when was the last time your friend or family member replaced their decades-old coffee maker? If you think they're in need of a change, consider gifting the Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker. It effortlessly brews coffee grinds without compromising flavor for its speed. Able to brew up to 14 cups, this machine gives users control over brew strength by allowing them to choose between regular and bold flavors. It also has a temperature customization feature, so every cup is to your liking.

De'Longhi Espresso Maker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($245) Also available at Williams Sonoma. The De'Longhi Espresso Maker can turn any kitchen into a full coffee bar. A favorite among our editors, this machine can brew espresso pods and ground beans. The rapid cappuccino system keeps the temperature regulated and can brew multiple cups quickly in succession.

Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($35) Also available at Nordstrom and Fellow. For the person who is constantly on the go, treat them to the Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug. Designed with coffee drinkers in mind, the Fellow makes every aspect of preparing, transporting, and drinking coffee enjoyable — even when you're sitting in wall-to-wall traffic. The drinking experience is similar to drinking out of a regular coffee cup. The lid screws off, and there's no plastic cutout for your mouth to find. And get this: You can even brew a pour-over directly into the mug's wide mouth.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($50) Also available at Williams Sonoma. Upgrade your coffee setup with this pour-over glass coffee maker. Invented to "brew the perfect cup of coffee," this elegantly designed device is made of high-quality, non-porous glass to resist odors and keep your coffee as pure as possible. The innovative pour-over design allows coffee to be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor.

Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($52) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Home Depot. For the friend who orders at least one cold brew coffee daily, the Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker — which our test experts rated as the best cold brew coffee maker on the market — is a gift worth giving. With a rainmaker pouring feature for a smooth, consistent brew, a carafe top that doubles as a measuring cup, and a sleek, countertop-friendly design, this affordable device has the power to turn anyone into a skilled home barista in no time.

Le Creuset Mug Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($22) Also available at Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma. The best-selling Le Creuset Mug is great for coffee-obsessed friends or family who recently moved or are overhauling their dinnerware. With a 14-ounce capacity, chip-, scratch-, and stain-resistant material, and an easy-to-clean glossy finish, this mug is best gifted as a set — so we suggest purchasing a few in the same color or different hues.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($50) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Target. Help someone in your life take their coffee-making skills to the next level with the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. This coffee grinder offers unmatched power and precision at a modest price, a top-rated pick by our testing experts. It features a user-friendly interface, like a one-touch timer that remembers the last setting you used and a UV light-blocking hopper that detaches from the grinder for easy cleaning.

Espro French Press Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($150) For a friend who hasn't tried making French press coffee, treat them to the Espro. This device promises to transform your daily coffee routine into a memorable brewing experience. Though that may sound like a tall order, this French press gets close. It makes coffee-making seamless: Mix coffee and hot water, wait four minutes, then press. The patented double micro-filter keeps your cup free of grit and sludge, and the double-walled insulated stainless steel keeps brews hot for hours.

AeroPress Original Coffee Maker Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($40) Also available at Walmart and REI. Ready to brew one of the best cups of coffee in under one minute? That's what you get with the Silicon Valley-designed AeroPress. From espresso to American style, this quick and seamless coffee device makes brewing java an effortless task. "Far and away the best bang for your buck when it comes to home brewing," says coffee veteran Noah Jashinski, who has worked with Intelligentsia and Blue Bottle. "I have used this at home, in hotel rooms, traveling in Europe, and camping, using boiling water in a pot on an open flame. At a price lower than 99% of brew gadgets, it's hard to argue not buying one."

Nespresso Essenza Mini Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($149) Also available at Williams Sonoma and Target. Anyone who appreciates a rich espresso shot needs a Nespresso maker at home. As a gift, the Essenza Mini is an ideal pick — it's compact, reliable, and not nearly as expensive as other Nespresso machines, yet it still offers the same great taste and experience one would expect from the brand.

The Breville Milk Cafe Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($150) Also available at Williams Sonoma. For latte and cappuccino fans, the Breville Milk Cafe is a must. This device makes frothing milk easier than ever: Choose the appropriate frothing disc, add milk, select your temperature, and hit start. "This tabletop milk steamer blew me away, and I'm a pretentious coffee lover with 13 years in the business," says Jashinski. "The texture is nearly perfect, and you can choose between a latte or cappuccino attachment, depending on your desired level of foam. Not only can you set the exact temperature you want, but there is also a setting for cold foam."

Blue Bottle Coffee Acaia Pearl Scale Courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee View at Blue Bottle Coffee ($150) Also available at Prima. One of the best gifts for anyone who wants to upgrade their coffee game is a scale, says Miami chefs Alex Meyer and Luciana Giangrandi of the Michelin-starred Boia De. The Blue Bottle Coffee Acaia Pearl Scale is equal parts functional and sleek, monitoring the weight and time as you brew coffee. Plus, Bluetooth connectivity allows users to sync the timer with their smartphone. "Whether you're doing espresso, pour-over, moka pot, AeroPress, or French press, a scale will improve your consistency and quality."

Tom Dixon Brew Stove Top Set Courtesy of Tom Dixon View at Tom Dixon ($320) Similar options also available at Ssense. If you're looking to splurge on a coffee lover who enjoys stylish kitchenware, the Tom Dixon Brew Stove Top Set is reminiscent of a luxurious, hotel-like brewing experience. With an Art Deco-inspired, high-shine copper exterior, this set (which includes the espresso maker and four matching cups) doubles as an art piece, looking stylish on a stovetop or counter as it brews your favorite java.

Coffee Gator Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($26) Also available at Walmart and Target. No coffee drinker should ever experience a stale cup of coffee. But if you grind your beans in the same place you buy them, it's almost inevitable. That's where the Coffee Gator comes in. This handy canister keeps coffee fresh for weeks, equipped with valves to release carbon dioxide emitted by the grounds (which can dull flavor over time). You're about to change a coffee lover's life right here.

Cometeer Coffee Box Courtesy of Cometeer View at Cometeer ($44) Coffee enthusiasts may roll their eyes at the thought of instant coffee. But the Cometeer Coffee Box will almost certainly prove them wrong. Using liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze coffee at minus 321 degrees Fahrenheit, these flavor-packed pods — a collaboration between well-known coffee roasters, including Counter Culture Coffee and Joe Coffee — preserve as much flavor as you'd expect of any cup of coffee, instant or not. The best part is it takes all the effort out of brewing your favorite cup. Add the frozen puck to your mug with 6 to 8 ounces of water (either hot or iced) and stir. The coffee is made without preservatives but still has an 18-month freezer life.

Moss & Stone Electric Coffee Percolator Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($50) Also available at Home Depot. True coffee lovers know the percolator is one of the first coffee machines created. This no-frills coffee-brewing device is perfect when you need a cup in a pinch. Compact and easy to use, the Moss & Stone is a great gift for anyone short on time or kitchen space — or both! Add water, then coffee grounds, then start brewing.