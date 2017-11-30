Great Gifts for Beer Lovers

From kegerators to clever coasters, these gifts are perfect for any craft brew enthusiast.

Mike Pomranz

Whether shopping for a diehard beer geek or a more causal suds lover, beer-related gifts are always guaranteed winners because, at the very least, they give the recipient an excuse to crack open another brew. That said, an exploding craft beer scene in America has changed the kind of gifts many of the more serious beer drinkers might be looking for. So in compiling our list, we tried to encompass a range of options to fit a variety of beer personalities—from the highly discerning to those who primarily prefer a beer that they don’t have to think about—meaning this guide contains everything from a suggestion on the current hottest glassware to an innovative new take on beer pong. After all, beer is meant to be a beverage for everyone. — Mike Pomranz

Rastal Teku Goblet

Rastal Teku Goblet

Glassware fads come and go, but for a beer lover in need of the current craft beer “it” tasting glass, this stemware from Rastal is a must.

Teku 3.0 Craft Beer Tasting Glasses by Rastal, Set of 6, $68 at Amazon

Yeti Portable Cooler

Yeti Portable Cooler

Forget the beach: These days a slick cooler bag is the must have accessory for beer geeks swinging by the brewery to pick up cans of small batch beers on release day.

YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler, $300 at Amazon

Ancient Brews Book

Ancient Brews Book

Most books on beer are the same old tale of styles and regions, but in this book, scientist Patrick E. McGovern traces the history of brewing back thousands of years to the origins of getting tipsy.

‘Ancient Brews: Rediscovered and Re-created’ by Patrick E. McGovern, $19 at Amazon

Sixtel Kegerator

Sixtel Kegerator

Forget about lugging around those 15.5-gallon behemoth half-kegs you’ve seen at frat parties. Many craft beers are now found in smaller 5-gallon “sixtels,” turning owning a small kegerator into a sensible solution for draft beer at home.

EdgeStar Craft Brew Kegerator, $339 at Kegerator.com

Beer Fridge

Beer Fridge

No longer just a “man cave” staple, plenty of beer diehards now find themselves aging certain styles like sours and imperial stouts: Without proper storage, those brews can go bad just like fine wine so a satisfactory beer fridge needs both style and substance.

NewAir AB-1200 126-Can Beverage Cooler, $215 at Amazon

Beer Pong Golf

Beer Pong Golf

Finally, a lawn game that combines beer pong, cornhole and golf into one wild piece of tailgating perfection.

Beer Pong Golf - Set, $165 at Beer Pong Golf

T-Shirt of the Month Club

T-Shirt of the Month Club  

This T-shirt of the month club gets things right by letting members focus on one of five great craft brewing cities, offering custom designs and then tossing in a bonus coupon for the brewery selected in every box. (Use the coupon code of FOODWINE for $5 off your first box.)

Shirts on Tap, $18/month at Shirts on Tap

Keg Growler

Keg Growler

These metal growlers that look like little kegs are a visually-appealing alternative to glass growlers with the added bonus of being less likely to get smashed.

Stainless Steel Mini Keg Growler, $50 at Amazon

Brewzkey Bottle Opener

Brewzkey Bottle Opener

Keychain bottle openers are always functional but rarely discreet. However, Brewzkey—the bottle opener that looks like a key—does its job while quietly blending in and never feeling bulky.

Brewzkey Bottle Opener, $6 at Amazon

Bottle Opening Coasters

Bottle Opening Coasters

This ingenious two-in-one product immediately solves the problem it creates: where to put your open beer.

King of Drinks Custom Wood Coasters, Set of 4, $30 at Amazon

 

Boon Geuze Discovery Box

Boon Geuze Discovery Box

The famed Belgian brewery Boon packaged four geuzes from four different vats into one tasting box (tasting guide included) to create this intriguing sour beer crash course.

Brouwerij Boon “Geuze Discovery Box - VAT 91, 92, 108 & 110" Gueuze 4-Pack, $65 at K&L Wine Merchants

Sam Adams Utopia

Sam Adams Utopia

“$200 for a beer?” you might scoff, but unlike your typical “a beer,” this 28 percent ABV wonder can be pulled off the shelf and enjoyed a small pour at a time for months on end, adding to its value by always making for an interesting conversation piece.

Sam Adams Utopia 2017, $199 at various beer retailers

India Pale Ale Cask Whisky

India Pale Ale Cask Whisky

Shopping for someone who’s equal parts Scotch and beer lover? This experimental India pale ale cask finished take on Glenfiddich that first launched last year just might be the confluence you’ve been looking for.

Glenfiddich India Pale Ale Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 750ml, $80 at Total Wine & More

