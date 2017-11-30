Great Gifts for Beer Lovers

Whether shopping for a diehard beer geek or a more causal suds lover, beer-related gifts are always guaranteed winners because, at the very least, they give the recipient an excuse to crack open another brew. That said, an exploding craft beer scene in America has changed the kind of gifts many of the more serious beer drinkers might be looking for. So in compiling our list, we tried to encompass a range of options to fit a variety of beer personalities—from the highly discerning to those who primarily prefer a beer that they don’t have to think about—meaning this guide contains everything from a suggestion on the current hottest glassware to an innovative new take on beer pong. After all, beer is meant to be a beverage for everyone. — Mike Pomranz