Beauty Products for Wine Lovers

For years, we’ve been hearing about the great health benefits of everything from red wine to Champagne. So why not incorporate the most beneficial elements from our drinks of choice into our daily beauty routines? Antioxidants like anthocyanins and resveratrol, which give red wine its rich color, have myriad health benefits: According to studies, they can boost heart health and lower cholesterol—as well as help prevent diabetes, cancer, and erectile dysfunction. And when it comes to taking care of your skin, these antioxidants can protect from harmful UV rays, prevent cell damage and reverse signs of aging.   As a consequence, beauty companies are adding these ingredients to everything from skin serums to tinted lip balms. So you can now support your favorite type of alcohol by using it on your face. (No need to wash your face with a bottle of pinot, however.) —Allison Russo

1 of 9 Courtesy of Vintner's Daughter

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185

Created by a winery owner, this luxurious formula is designed to address everything from acne to elasticity. With natural ingredients like grape seed oil, lemon peel and jasmine flower, this facial serum was inspired by the time and care that goes into the winemaking process. 

Buy: vintnersdaughter.com

2 of 9 Courtesy of The Grapeseed Company

Harvest Crush Syrah Wine Bar Organic Soap, $9

This wine-infused bar from The Grapeseed Company is made with organic California Syrah, and grape juice, seeds and oil. The grape seeds are recycled from California wineries, and many of the other ingredients (and packaging!) are organic and recyclable.

Buy: thegrapeseedcompany.com

3 of 9 Courtesy of Dermstore.com

Arcona Wine Oil, $58

This oil is made with resveratrol, an antioxidant found in the skin of red grapes. It can apparently help reverse sun damage and improve your skin’s elasticity—and clove and cinnamon extracts make it smell amazing.

Buy: dermstore.com

4 of 9 Courtesy of Labiotte

Chateau Labiotte Wine Lipstick, $13.50

This long-wear lip color is made with wine extracts like sepivinol, believed to prevent and reverse your skin’s aging. Each of these little bottles contains a lipstick and a sponge smudge tip so you can give your lips an on-brand, wine-stained look.

Buy: amazon.com

5 of 9 Courtesy of 29 by Lydia Mondavi

29 Exfoliating Crush Facial Scrub, $16

Made with grape skins and seeds from Napa Valley, this scrub is a gentle exfoliator for all skin types—it’s also packed with some of our other favorite superfood ingredients, like avocado and almond. Lydia Mondavi founded the 29 brand, and she uses natural byproducts from her family’s winery to create skin care products like this one.

Buy: target.com

6 of 9 © Caudalie/Instagram

Caudalie Divine Oil, $49

Caudalie is known for using vine and grape extracts from vineyards in Bordeaux, Champagne and Burgundy as part of their vineyard-inspired skincare line. This luxurious oil is made with grape seed, hibiscus and sesame oils as well as grape seed polyphenols, one of the most powerful antioxidants in the world. 

Buy: sephora.com

7 of 9 Courtesy of Bite Beauty

Bite Beauty Champagne Lip Mask, $37

This rose gold lip mask is ultra hydrating and made with a generous helping of resveratrol—here, the antioxidant equivalent of 15 glasses of red wine.

Buy: amazon.com

8 of 9 Courtesy of Vine de la Vie

Vine de la Vie Shampoo, $36

This organic shampoo is made with a secret ingredient called “The Wine Extract,” which contains powerful antioxidants called polyphenols. Also added to this chic shampoo are resveratrol and a number of vitamins that promote healthy hair.

Buy: amazon.com

9 of 9 Courtesy of Wine Country Organics

Wine Country Organics Lip Tints, $7 each

These wine-inspired tinted lip balms come in eight shades (think Shiraz and Merlot) and are made with grape seed oil, which is super moisturizing and full of nutrients that can help tighten and smooth the skin.

Buy: winecountryorganics.com

