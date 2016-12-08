Beauty Products for Wine Lovers

For years, we’ve been hearing about the great health benefits of everything from red wine to Champagne. So why not incorporate the most beneficial elements from our drinks of choice into our daily beauty routines? Antioxidants like anthocyanins and resveratrol, which give red wine its rich color, have myriad health benefits: According to studies, they can boost heart health and lower cholesterol—as well as help prevent diabetes, cancer, and erectile dysfunction. And when it comes to taking care of your skin, these antioxidants can protect from harmful UV rays, prevent cell damage and reverse signs of aging. As a consequence, beauty companies are adding these ingredients to everything from skin serums to tinted lip balms. So you can now support your favorite type of alcohol by using it on your face. (No need to wash your face with a bottle of pinot, however.) —Allison Russo