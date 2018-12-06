The Best Kitchen and Dining Items to Buy During Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals is in full swing, with plenty more still to come. So far, there are already deals on kitchen, home and dining items that are well worth gifting or keeping for yourself. If you're not a Prime member yet, you've still got time to sign up for free two-day shipping to get all your gifts on time.

Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

12/2: Home improvement

12/3: Gaming

12/4: Toys

12/5: PC

12/6: Home

12/7: Fashion

12/8: Baby, pets, camera

12/9: Beauty and personal care

12/10: Electronics

12/11: Kitchen

12/12: Furniture lawn & garden

12/13: Sports & outdoors

Check out expresso machines at over 50% off, opt for a bread maker that you'd always wanted to try, or prep for holiday hosting with a good casserole dish or 6 person raclette. See below for all the early deals, and keep this page bookmarked for all of the kitchen deals to come on December 11th.

GreenPan Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $140 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Hamilton Beach 35050 Digital Air Fryer, $80 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Old-Fashioned Movie Theater Style Popcorn Popper, $116 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker with Gluten-Free Setting, $56 (originally $90) at amazon.com

OXO Good Grips Avocado Slicer, Green, $15 (originally $24) at amazon.com

Caphalon Barware Stainless Steel Ice Bucket Set, $46 (originally $65) at amazon.com

Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine, $228 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Mikasa Italian Countryside Round Casserole Dish with Lid, 1.5-Quart, $42 (originally $86) at amazon.com

Style Setter 2.5 Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser, $36 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Salton TPG-315 6-Person Nonstick and Raclette, $40 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Flat Bottom Wok, Carbon Steel with Lid and Stir Fry Spatula, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Hamilton Beach 76380Z Classic Chrome Heavyweight Can Opener, Black, $18 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Coconut Opener Set for Young & Mature Coconuts, $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com