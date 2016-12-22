The $8 Coffee Mug I Give to Everyone

Cute coffee mugs are my go-to when it comes to budget-friendly gift giving. And these colorful, monogrammed ones have been a staple in my gifting repertoire since I was in college (hello, $10 Secret Santa price limit!). Everyone drinks coffee—or tea, or hot chocolate, or needs a pencil holder—and who doesn’t love a practical present?

I’ve given these to countless friends and family members over the years for holidays and birthdays, and, due to my cluminess, have gone through several of the “A” models myself. I think the provencal designs, muted colors and typewriter lettering on these mugs are so beautiful, and having something with your initial is a nice personal touch. Since each letter of the alphabet has a different color, it also doesn’t feel like I’m buying all of my friends the exact same gift.

Gift a set of four to your newly married friend, stamped with the first initial of their last name, or give a pair of “M” and “D” mugs to your dear old parents. These Homegrown Monogram Mugs make a sweet stocking stuffer, an adorable hostess present or a White Elephant gift that people will actually want. And with an $8 price tag, you might as well treat yourself.

Buy: anthropologie.com