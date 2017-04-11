Adorable Pieces for Your Easter Table

For those who celebrate Easter, the holiday marks the unofficial start of spring — at least as far as hosting duties go. It’s time to stash away those tartan plaid plates, red-trimmed napkins and snowflake-themed glassware in favor of more spring-friendly styles. While your Easter feast tableware may involve some festive bunny-and-egg designs, we’re mixing in some seasonal staples, like pastel enamel flatware, lilac glasses and retro drinking straws. Shop our ten favorite must-haves for your Easter table, right here.