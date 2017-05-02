9 Accessories That Make It Easier to Drink in the Pool

The season of water-bound parties is almost upon us, so make sure you’re ready with these genius accessories, from floating coolers to inflatable beer pong.

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to start prepping for gatherings centered around outdoor drinking and, more specifically, pool parties. Just ten degrees more and it will practically be summer, right? Stock up on pool party essentials now, so you’re ready to go the moment it’s warm enough to wear a bathing suit. While you’d be just as happy throwing on a bikini and hopping in the water, wine glass in hand, invest in some unbreakable drinking receptacles to minimize messes. Want a refill? A floating cooler means you’ll never have to get out of the water. With pool-party accessories, the possibilities are endless. Find our nine favorites here to make it much easier to drink in the pool, all summer long.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The floating drink holder:

First things first: Make sure you have somewhere to store your beverage for hands-free floating.

SunnyLife Inflatable Flamingo Drink Holder, $20, amazon.com

2 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The stocked cooler:

The true success of a water-bound drinking party lies in the cooler. Make sure to have one that will swim along with you, so you never have to get out of the water to grab a refill.

Texas Recreation 40-Can Super-Softie Beverage Cooler, $75, amazon.com

3 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The pool games:

Bring the drinking games into the water with inflatable beer pong that will give you no reason to emerge from the pool, ever.

Play Platoon H2PONG Inflatable Beer Pong Table, $39, amazon.com

4 of 9 Courtesy of Bloomingdales

The unbreakable glasses:

Upgrade those plastic Solo cups with chic acrylic options that won’t break if they’re dropped.

Kate Spade New York Patio Floral Blush Acrylic Glasses, $24, bloomingdales.com

 

5 of 9 Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

The drink markers:

Don’t let your mimosa get mixed up with someone’s Screwdriver. Tag your cup with a colorful umbrella for easy identification.

Crate and Barrel Umbrella Drink Marker Set of 6, $12, crateandbarrel.com

6 of 9 Courtesy of HomeWetBar

The high-tech drinking accessory:

Too lazy to paddle over to the floating cooler? Make it come to you with this remote-controlled option.

Excalibur Electronics Radio Control Snack Float, $55, homewetbar.com

7 of 9 Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

The giant pool float:

Grab a pool float with ample space to lounge while you sip your beverage of choice. The built-in cup holder? That’s just an added bonus.

Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float, $48, urbanoutfitters.com

8 of 9 Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

The beverage you can eat:

Freeze your alcoholic beverages by making tequila or wine-infused pops.

Zoku Mod Pops Ice Pop Mold, $13, urbanoutfitters.com

9 of 9 Courtesy of Amazon

The tunes:

Add some tunes to your party with this fully waterproof floating speaker.

Brookstone Floating Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $60, amazon.com

