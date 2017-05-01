F&W Staff Favorite Gifts

Check out what the editors of Food & Wine are pining after this holiday season. 

Sake Set

"I've been eyeing the handblown sake set from Malfatti. I don't even drink sake at home, but maybe that's because I don't own this beautiful pitcher and these delicate glasses yet!" --Emily Tylman, Test Kitchen Assistant

Buy: $105, malfattiglass.com

Mythical Creatures Teapot

"I'm mad for this whimsical teapot designed for Wedgwood by Brigish hotel legend Kit Kemp." -Nilou Motamed, Editor in Chief.

Buy: $400, wedgwood.co.uk

Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

"I plan on giving--and hopefully receiving--Housekeeper Crockery's beautiful cast-iron skillets. Made in Wisconsin, they're hand-poured and seasoned over an open fire." --Anna Painter, Test Kitchen Associate Editor

Buy: $70, housekeeper-crockery.com

Ommo Tiered Cake Stand

"I saw this tiered cake stand from Ommo and felt an immediate need to have it in my life. Biggest dilemma: Do I use it to display desserts or organize my accessories?" --Susan Choung, Books Editor

Buy: $50, handgdesigns.com

West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart

"I'm dying for this West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart so I can throw cocktail parties in style." --Rebecca Delman, Photo Assistant

Buy: $349, westelm.com

Firstleaf Wine Club

"I want a membership to Firstleaf so I can learn more about wine--while drinking it." --Morgan Goldberg, Editorial Assistant

Buy: $79 for six bottles

Blue Stripe Suribachi Mortar

"I can watch videos of master artisans making suribachi (Japanese mortars) for hours, so naturally I'm ogling a blue-striped version from Korin. 

Buy: $13, korin.com

The Ona Leather Bowery Bag

This stunning handcrafted leather messenger bag is styled with brass accents and loaded with pockets to keep all of your necessities organized. Although technically a camera bag, we wear this as a daily stash-all. Choose from over 10 colors like Cognac (shown here) and the new Bordeaux. Buy: $249 at onabags.com

