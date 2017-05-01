F&W Staff Favorite Gifts

"I've been eyeing the handblown sake set from Malfatti. I don't even drink sake at home, but maybe that's because I don't own this beautiful pitcher and these delicate glasses yet!" --Emily Tylman, Test Kitchen Assistant
"I plan on giving--and hopefully receiving--Housekeeper Crockery's beautiful cast-iron skillets. Made in Wisconsin, they're hand-poured and seasoned over an open fire." --Anna Painter, Test Kitchen Associate Editor
This stunning handcrafted leather messenger bag is styled with brass accents and loaded with pockets to keep all of your necessities organized. Although technically a camera bag, we wear this as a daily stash-all. Choose from over 10 colors like Cognac (shown here) and the new Bordeaux. Buy: $249 at onabags.com
