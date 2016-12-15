Full Frontal's Samantha Bee on Smuggling Food and Staying Fueled for Her Show

Cookbook Companions

I’ve always loved reading recipes. Growing up, I would start the day at the kitchen table by myself reading cookbooks. I’m an only child, which I guess you can tell since this was my hobby.

Pie Hoarder

I love baking. I’m still working on making consistently good piecrusts. Recently, I made one that was so marvelous I didn’t want to share it with anyone else. It’s not like my whole life is pie or that it’s the only thing I talk about. But I could go on.

Food Crimes & Misdemeanors

I used to steal food magazines from the doctor’s office as a teenager. Then I got my own subscriptions when I went to college. I still had some major fails, but they taught me the basics.

Fishing Accident

I burned trout, which filled my tiny little kitchen with acrid fish smoke. It penetrated the walls. I probably should have just moved out after that.

Oh, Kale No

Every day before heading to the studio to do the show, I sauté kale, rice, garlic and chiles, then mix that with roasted chickpeas. It’s salty, spicy and garlicky, and I just feel so good when I eat it. I have it in my dressing room during our daily rewrite with a massive group of people. Everyone hates it. It’s a running joke because it smells really bad. But it tastes so great.

Bacon Smuggler

I sneak peameal bacon over the border after trips home to Toronto. And Shreddies. You can’t find them here. They’re just cereal—but really good. There’s something about how they hold milk but still stay crisp.

Snack Attack

Whenever I’m in L.A., I have to go to Gjelina Takeaway and the Santa Monica farmers’ market. There’s a guy who sells these dried sour plums, and I buy a five-pound sack and eat them like candy. They’re like the best Sour Patch Kids.