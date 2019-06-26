Frye Just Released a Barware Collection at Crate & Barrel and We’d Like One of Everything

Leather and gold never looked so good.

By Megan Soll
June 26, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Crate & Barrel

Frye is known for legendary leather boots and clothing , and this summer they’ve taken a new turn into barware through Crate & Barrel with their first home collection. C&B always has a great selection of modern and minimalist styles, and their barware  is no exception. Think white marble, acacia wood, brassy finishes and classic yet current stemware styles we can’t get enough of.

Related: 24 Gold Kitchen Accessories That Make Your Eating Space More Beautiful

Frye’s home release currently includes seven gorgeous bar essentials with leather details, all modern style with a vintage edge. Choose from bar tools or wine tools, even an entire bar cart. Also available: six different canvas and leather bags ranging from a pouch to an overnighter. See below for the full roundup of items, and check out Crate & Barrel’s main page for more. (PSA: The sale section is sporting 40% off outdoor entertaining and 50% off outdoor furniture, if you want to take advantage before the 4th of July).

Crate & Barrel

Frye Wood and Metal Tray, $100

Crate & Barrel

Frye Bar Tool Set, $100

 

Crate & Barrel

Frye Leather Coasters, Set of 4, $30

Bonus: Hatch Glasses, $5

 

Crate & Barrel

Frye 2-Tier Bar Cart, $599

 

Crate & Barrel

Frye Ice Bucket and Tongs Set, $80

 

Crate & Barrel

Frye Wine Tool Set, $35

 

Crate & Barrel

Frye Cocktail Shaker, $40

Crate & Barrel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle