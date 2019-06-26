Frye Just Released a Barware Collection at Crate & Barrel and We’d Like One of Everything
Leather and gold never looked so good.
Frye is known for legendary leather boots and clothing , and this summer they’ve taken a new turn into barware through Crate & Barrel with their first home collection. C&B always has a great selection of modern and minimalist styles, and their barware is no exception. Think white marble, acacia wood, brassy finishes and classic yet current stemware styles we can’t get enough of.
Frye’s home release currently includes seven gorgeous bar essentials with leather details, all modern style with a vintage edge. Choose from bar tools or wine tools, even an entire bar cart. Also available: six different canvas and leather bags ranging from a pouch to an overnighter. See below for the full roundup of items, and check out Crate & Barrel’s main page for more. (PSA: The sale section is sporting 40% off outdoor entertaining and 50% off outdoor furniture, if you want to take advantage before the 4th of July).
Frye Wood and Metal Tray, $100
Frye Bar Tool Set, $100
Frye Leather Coasters, Set of 4, $30
Bonus: Hatch Glasses, $5
Frye 2-Tier Bar Cart, $599
Frye Ice Bucket and Tongs Set, $80
Frye Wine Tool Set, $35
Frye Cocktail Shaker, $40
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Pouch, $38
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Belt Bag, $98
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Tote Bag, $198
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Overnight Bag, $258
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Messenger Bag, $198
- Frye Blue-Grey Canvas Backpack, $228