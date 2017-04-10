Found: A Portable Wine Glass for All Your Mobile Wine Needs

This stemless portable spill-proof wine glass from Goverre was only sat on my desk for five minutes before a coworker clocked it on her way into a meeting. "I have one of those and I'm obsessed with it," she said. Turns out, what I thought was just a funny novelty item is a lot more useful than it seems at first glance.

Goverre portable wine glass Danica Lo

The silicone-sleeved giant wine glass holds up to 17 oz., which means it can carry two-thirds a bottle of wine—much more than meets the eye. Its twist-top is both practical (you can drink through it, just like a commuter mug) and leak-proof. And when you get home after a long, strenuous Saturday of picnicking in the park, you can pop the entire contraption—silicone sleeve and all—in the top rack of your dishwasher, where it'll be safely cleaned and dried, ready for your next wine outing.

Goverre portable wine glass Danica Lo

But besides picnicking, we can think of plenty of other uses for a portable, spill-proof wine glass that you can pop in your handbag without fear it'll ruin the lining.

Goverre portable wine glass Danica Lo

Here are three: (Make sure to check your local laws re: public consumption of alcoholic beverages before proceeding with caution. Also, please do not drink and drive.)

Wine at the movies: Do you live near one of those swanky cinemas with reclining seats and generously-sized cup holders? Well, here's a subtle way to bring a glass of your favorite beverage with you on your next blockbuster outing.

Chic sipping at the beach: The clever patented drink-through lid means you're way less likely to get sand in your cup. That said, you could also repurpose your commuter mug for cold drinks at the seaside. Either way, it's a win!

Travel tableware: Going on a long road trip or heading to a weekend rental and looking for a more eco-friendly option than disposables and plastic? This is a great, lightweight option that still looks convincingly like conventional tableware.

Do you use a portable wine glass? Tell us your favorite mobile wine-away-from-home destination!