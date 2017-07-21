8 of Our Favorite Long Reads to Enjoy This Weekend

The internet is a very busy place and every week there are fascinating food stories that we all miss. Luckily, the weekend is here and it's the perfect time to take a deep dive into some of the best food writing from around the web. Here are some our favorites from the past week that you might have missed.

Writer Nathan Heller of The New Yorker explores the importance, or lack thereof, of this much maligned and discussed dish.

GQ's Paula Forbes explores Austin's new barbecue scene without talking about any of the local stalwarts (no mentions of Franklin Barbecue or La Barbecue). The piece is beyond thorough and explores the new restaurants and cooks that are reinventing Texas' most famous culinary creation.

Eater's Nadia Chaudhury explores the use of food in Kumail Nanjiani's new film based on his life and the major role home cooking plays in the story.

Craig S. Smith profiles the cuisine and restaurants of Newfoundland, including the prevalence of moose and other local traditions, for the New York Times.

Katz's Deli is a New York institution that happens to now be run by 29-year-old Jake Dell, whose grandfather took over Katz’s in 1988. Sierra Tishgart's in-depth interview for Grub Street provides a thoughtful look at why Dell opened up Kat's first new location in over a century and what Katz's means to New Yorkers in 2017.

Korean food is certainly not the first foreign cuisine you think of when Mexico City comes to mind. However, Julie Dohery Meade provides an intimate look at the Korean community in Mexico's capital through the lens of their food in Roads & Kingdoms'.

Laura Mason's profile of Gina "Jeanie" Parla of the Warehouse Cafe for Munchies explores why the famed bartender thinks mojitos are pathetic, Yelp is a joke and some people are just nasty.

If you've ever wondered what effect meal kit companies have on the environment, then this piece by Wired's Joe Ray is the perfect bit of reading for you to explore over your Saturday morning breakfast (especially if you made it using a meal kit).