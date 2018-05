Here’s what we love about you, Aquarius: You know how to turn any situation into a good time. You’re fun-loving and generous with an infectious joie de vivre, and your spirit dishes are born to be made in big batches for feeding a crowd at impromptu dinner parties, picnics and potlucks. Get yourself a nice big casserole dish and fill it with these saucy, cheesy stuffed shells. Everyone will thank you.

Trend forecast: “Restaurants will feel more like dinner parties,” says Aquarius Chris Kajioka of Senia in Honolulu. “More personal and interactive, with less of a divide between the kitchen and the dining room.”