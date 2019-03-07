15 Spring Floral Pieces for Your Table

Although it may feel like spring is still far away (there’s snow outside, after all) you can always bring a little bit of the season into your home, even if the outside weather doesn’t reflect it yet. There are gorgeous floral serving dishes, dinnerware sets, wine glasses—even salt and pepper shakers with bright flowery patterns that will get your table ready for sunnier days. Switch out your holly greens and winter blues for pastel pinks and pale yellows, and start planning your garden parties now. See below for some of our favorite vintage floral designs and new takes on flowery glassware and serving bowls.

Monique Lhuillier Platter

This simple, elegant dish with pops of color will instantly elevate your place setting.

Monique Lhuillier Isabella Serve Platter, $24 (was $40) at potterybarn.com

Sur La Table Platter

Sur La Table's serving platter can be used inside and outside—fill it with grilled vegetables, little dessert assortments, and so on.

Sur La Table Blue Floral Melamine Rectangular Platter, $25 at surlatable.com

Williams-Sonoma Platter

The vintage-looking pattern and soft colors make this platter a perfect centerpiece for your table.

Williams-Sonoma Famille Rose Oval Platter, $70 at williams-sonoma.com

Pottery Barn Bowl

The flowers on this bowl are from a watercolor design, made in the Pottery Barn art studio.

Pottery Barn Floral Rim Footed Serve Bowl, $39 (was $49) at potterybarn.com

Sur La Table Pastel Glass Bowl

If you’re not looking for anything flower-patterned, check out this glass bowl from Sur La Table, which is flower-shaped. It’s minimalistic, comes in three pastel colors, and is ideal for serving dips, candies, and nuts, according to the Sur La Table site.

Sur La Table Pastel Glass Figural Flower Bowl, $7 at surlatable.com

Sur La Table Pasta Bowls

Your pasta deserves to be served in a beautiful dish, so treat yourself to these watercolor-style bowls—if you love them, they’re part of a larger Garden Floral collection, which has matching plates, linens, and more.

Sur La Table Garden Floral 5-Piece Pasta Bowl Set, $80 at surlatable.com

Monique Lhuillier Salad Plates

Nothing says spring like pastel pink, and these Monique Lhuillier plates have a sleek gold rim, too.

Monique Lhuillier Rose Bouquet Salad Plate, Set of 4, $48 at potterybarn.com

Pier1 Dinner Plates

This pretty set looks like mini watercolor paintings—and with a different flower on each, it will be easy to identify your own plate at parties.

Pier1 Garden Soiree Melamine Dinner Plate Set, $15 (was $20) at pier1.com

Sur La Table Dinnerware Set

This set comes with dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls, and mugs, so it’s an easy way to transition your dinnerware into spring.

Sur La Table Garden Floral 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $150 at surlatable.com

Anthropologie Dessert Plates

If you’ve got a high tea on the horizon, make sure you pick up a set of these dessert plates by Anthropologie—perfect for delicate little pastries and cakes.

Anthropologie Jioletta Set of 4 Dessert Plates, $56 at nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Wine Glasses

We love the minimalist design of these Tory Burch wine glasses, which are hand-painted and made in Romania.

Tory Burch Spring Meadow Set of 2 Wine Glasses, $148 at nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Salt & Pepper Shakers

Plot twist: these adorable teacups with matching saucers are actually salt and pepper shakers. While the flower patterns are certainly spring-y, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to use them all year round.

Anthropologie Aurora Salt & Pepper Shakers, $16 at nordstrom.com

Oscar de la Renta Matching Cups and Saucers

According to Williams-Sonoma, the pattern on these porcelain cups was inspired by a gown Oscar de la Renta designed in 2006.

Oscar De La Renta Coralina Cup & Saucers, Set of 4, $200 at williams-sonoma.com

Sur La Table Servers

Serve a fresh spring salad with this bright set of servers.

Flora Melamine Servers, Set of 2, $12 at surlatable.com

Pottery Barn Cake Stand

Making a cake this Easter? Serve it on this floral stand from Pottery Barn.

Pottery Barn Floral Rim Cake Stand, $39 (was $50) at potterybarn.com