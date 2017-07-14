5 Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Watch This Weekend

We get it, your life is busy. Between work, reading the Internet and sleeping occasionally, most of us simply don’t have time for much else. Luckily, we’re here to help you stay up to date on what to watch should you have any downtime this weekend, when you’re not ordering new Le Creuset cookware straight from Instacart or grilling up some kebabs, of course. Here are some of the food-related shows and movies airing or recently new on your favorite platforms to watch this weekend.

Binge on all of Bob’s Burgers

You can now watch every episode of Bob’s Burgers on Hulu now. If you’ve never seen the ridiculous cartoon show, it centers on Bob and his family-run burger shop. Simple premise, right? Well, that’s merely a starting point. If you enjoy Archer, Rick and Morty or The Simpsons—aka if you are alive and have both eyes and ears—you should definitely watch anywhere from one to 17 episodes of Bob’s Burgers this weekend.

Now available on Hulu.

Revisit Game of Thrones

In case you don’t spend much time on the internet, Game of Thrones returns this Sunday. Now Game of Thrones isn’t technically a food show, however, there is a lot of eating—and about 10 times as much drinking—that occurs on the show. For instance, there are wedding feasts and chicken confrontations. There are cleverly eaten sausages and there was a character literally named Hot Pie. Did we mention that you can even drink official Game of Thrones booze while watching season six of Game of Thrones in preparations for the season seven premier of Game of Thrones? What a time to be alive.

Available on both HBO and Hulu.

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Ratatouille

Ratatouille came out a decade ago. First, let’s all take a second and think about that. Alright, now take 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon, before the Game of Thrones premier, of course, and rewatch Ratatouille. Why? Because Ratatouille is utterly delightful and was actually rather ahead of its time in terms of highlighting the importance of a bringing a personal narrative (remember Anton Ego's emotional flashback when he was eating Remy's food?) in restaurants. Also, Patton Oswalt. Enough said.

Available on Amazon.

Check out Barbecue

Summertime is grilling season and what better to watch on a day when you’re actually cooking over open fire than a movie about other people doing the exact same thing all around the world? Barbecue is a beautifully shot documentary about the importance of open fire cooking around the world. The film takes viewers everywhere, from England to Mongolia to the Philippines to, of course, the American south. While preparations and techniques vary, every barbecue-centric community comes together for the same reason—to enjoy a meal with the people they care about most. One suggestion: Have a snack ready as there is some graphic food porn on display in this movie.

Now available on iTunes.

Watch Commanding The Table: Ella Brennan

Ella Brennan—if the name doesn't ring a bell, that means she may be the most important restaurateur you've never heard of. She ran Brennan’s and Commander’s Palace in New Orleans for decades, managing both with a graceful iron fist. She also helped propel a young chef named Emeril Lagasse into the spotlight after he followed in the footsteps of the legendary Paul Prudhomme’s at Commander’s. Her story is unlike any other and this new documentary profiles her ascent through America’s original food-obsessed city’s legendary dining history.

Now available on Netflix.