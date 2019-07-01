12 Fire Pits That Will Change Your Backyard for the Better

Image zoom Hayneedle

We’re entering the peak of summer, and you’ve probably already acquired the best ice cream scoop and ice cream maker, as well as the perfect outdoor bar and grilling tools. There are plenty of smart products for outdoor entertaining out there (and for keeping those dreaded mosquitoes away).

For both family time and party time, however, there is one true game-changer: a fire pit. Lucky for you, there are hundreds online that are perfectly impermanent but still look great in the backyard. Whether you’re interested in a no-fuss gas fire pit or a wood burning fire pit for s’mores making purposes, these are some of the best options out there.

Fire Sense Portsmouth Weathered Bronze Fire Pit, $73 at hayneedle.com

The most cost-effective pit option, this one comes with a cover and a spark grate to keep on top.

Catalina Creations Crossfire Fire Pit, $108 at amazon.com

Pop on the cooking grill piece to make burgers or kebabs, and keep it going for s’mores late into the evening.

Pleasant Hearth Elizabeth Slate Fire Pit, $114 at walmart.com

This one has a ledge for resting your drinks, and also comes with a cooking grid should you need a way to whip up dinner.

Fire Sense Copper Rail Fire Pit, $131 at amazon.com

The mesh fire screen and copper finishes make this a great addition to a patio seating area.

Sunnydaze Crossweave Outdoor Fire Pit, $175 at amazon.com

Heavy duty and rust resistant, this pit will go the distance in your backyard.

Low Profile Iron Fire Pit, $188 at terrain.com

This iron minimalist pit is perfect for anyone wanting an un-fussy patio landscape.

Red Ember Liv Gas Fire Table, $258 (was $328) at hayneedle.com

This table has a smaller fire area, leaving plenty of space for food, drink or games (though be careful with a game of Jenga).

Coral Coast Tucson Fire Bowl, $346 (was $379) at hayneedle.com

If you’d rather not smell like a fire pit, this version is smoke-free and odorless with a quick ignition.

Square Bowl Fire Pit, $498 at terrain.com

This piece has a rustic look with wood storage right below so you can keep the fire going all night long.

Belham Living Seeley Lake Fire Table, $541 at hayneedle.com

This propane fire pit is the perfect centerpiece to a seating area.

Vitale Solid Copper Firepit, $699 at crateandbarrel.com

An upgrade to the usual iron suspects, this copper pit will develop a patina with use.

Real Flame Baltic Natural Gas Fire Table, $1,210 at terrain.com

A natural gas fire table made of concrete fiber for a simple, elegant look.