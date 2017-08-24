If You Won the Powerball Jackpot Here’s How Much of the World’s Most Expensive Foods You Could Buy

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is up to $700 million. Even though it’s less than half of the biggest jackpot ever ($1,586,400,000), it’s still a lot of money. And we know that if you win you’ll go and invest in some mutual funds or a government bonds or something, but, hear us out, you could round up the world’s most expensive buffet instead. Here is how much of the world’s rarest and most expensive food you could buy if you won Powerball jackpot. (For all you nitpickers the number we’re using is the lump sum cash payout minus federal taxes, leaving the winner with $332,475,000.)

Saffron

The world’s most expensive spice is usually measured by the thread rather than the pound, so we’ll break it down that way too. The lucky recipient of the winning lottery ticket could take home 16,956,225,000 saffron threads. Hopefully they like paella.

 

Ruby Roman Grapes  

The Japanese are masters of high-end produce and their coveted Ruby Roman grapes regularly sell for close to $900 a bunch (much more at auction). But still, the winner would be able to get about enough Ruby Romans to press themselves about 7,481 gallons of grape juice.

Screaming Eagle  

If you’re suddenly a hundred-millionaire you’re going to need some wine to celebrate. And if you want to do it with a bottle of pricey Screaming Eagle, you could have a bottle a day for 317 years.

Pappy Van Winkle  

The prices of Pappy can vary greatly (if you can find it all), but one reliable place to get a taste for a time was actually at JFK’s terminal 2, where it sold for $95 a shot. If you just came into that big Powerball money that means you could buy a round for every person who passes through the airport during the first four months of the year.

15-Year Old Steak  

Alexandre Polmard’s steaks are so hard to get, the waitlist is reportedly months long. Part of the reason is how long it takes him to age each one, which can be up to 15 years. But if you managed to live long enough for him to produce 103,898 cote de boeufs, you’d be able to afford them.

Golden Tacos  

The world’s most expensive tacos arrived on the scene at the Grand Velas Los Cabos hotel for $25,000 a piece. It earned its price tag for its filling of kobe beef, caviar and ultra-premium tequila. Unfortunately they didn’t sell that well, but as the Powerball winner you’d be able to make up for any sales shortcomings by buying 13,299 tacos. Quite a taco Tuesday.

Most Expensive Tasting Menu  

At the Hard Rock Hotel on the island of Ibiza—getaway to the world’s most famous and beautiful—you’ll find Sublimotion, The restaurant says it focuses on all five of your senses in order to “transport you to a new and surprising scene.” It also serves what may be the world’s most expensive tasting menu at $2,000 for 12 courses. But if you hit the lotto you’d be able to all Ibiza’s 132,637 residents to dinner with you (along with 33,000 more).

