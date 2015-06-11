Exclusive: Inside ICE, the New Institute of Culinary Education
Entrance
ICE first opened in 1975, focusing on career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Culinary Management and Hospitality Management, as well as one of the world’s largest recreational cooking, baking and wine programs.
Expansive Hallways
The new ICE at Brookfield Place spans more than 74,000 square feet and is the largest culinary education facility built in a major American city in more than 10 years.
Chocolate Lab
Former Le Bernardin pastry pro turned creative director Michael Laiskonis lords over the nation's first bean-to-bar operation in a culinary school, which is stocked with equipment to take raw beans from roasting to winnowing to tempering and eating
Culinary Arts Kitchen
Across 12 kitchens, there are 38 ranges, 42 hoods, 54 sinks and 66 refrigerators/freezers—the equivalent of 18 restaurants!
Culinary Technology Lab
Featuring specialized equipment like a hearth oven, tandoor, plancha and vertical rotisserie, as well as modernist equipment such as a rotary evaporator and a centrifuge—this lab provides students with an overview of the evolution of cooking technology over time.
Demonstration and Event Kitchen
This is where students go for live cooking demonstrations and private events.
Lecture Hall & Classroom
ICE is one of the first culinary schools in the nation to use iPads. All kitchens and classrooms are designed with the capability for overhead projection, linking directly to iPads for the discussion of digital course materials.
Mixology & Beverage Center
This bar was designed by Anthony Caporale, ICE’s director of beverage studies and the former beverage manager at Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill.
Pastry & Baking Arts Kitchen
All pastry teaching kitchens have steam injection deck ovens, proofers, large-scale mixers and more.
Recreational Kitchen
ICE hosts more than 25,000 students each year.
Student Lounge
This space has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city.