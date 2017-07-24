Game of Thrones Food Recap Season 7 Episode 2: The One With the Hot Pie

After last week's (relatively) feelgood episode of Game of Thrones, the show is back to the battles we all know and love. But it wouldn't be a GoT episode without some Westerosi meals and drinking sessions, so throughout this shortened seven episode season we will be here recounting the most important food moments—the good, the bad and the ugly. Here is everything that was consumed during episode two, “Stormborn.”

Warning, MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

Jorah and Sam enjoy a bit of rum by candlelight.

Sir Jorah Mormont, everyone's favorite famed knight, is living out his days at the Citadel after contracting greyscale. While the Archmaester sees no one way to help Jorah, Sam does. However, in order to do so, he has to cut off all of the skin that has been taken by the disease so far. When Sam visits Jorah's chamber to begin removing the infected skin, he offers Jorah a flask of rum, which Sam quickly takes a pull from before beginning the deeply painful procedure.

Arya gets baking tips from Hot Pie.

After a very unfortunate shot choice by the director that jumps between Jorah's operation to two men enjoying a savory pie, we find Arya dining in a pub with her old friend Hot Pie. While Arya stuffs her face with Hot Pie's hot pie, the young baker explains the merits of browning the butter for your dough before adding the flour. A good tip for Arya next time she needs to bake a fresh pie containing her enemy's offspring.

The Sand Snakes and Greyjoys take a booze cruise.

While en route to Dorne to gather the Dornish Army, the Sand Snakes, Theon and Yara Greyjoy along with Elia Martell spend some time embibing below deck. The Sand Snakes, take pulls from a flask of a mystery spirit, while the two Greyjoys and Martell, down mugs of cheap ale, which Elia is quick to note could never compare to a Dornish red. But soon Theon and Yara's uncle Euron pays them a visit and ravages their ship and its passengers. Sadly, this becomes the final happy hour many of them will ever enjoy.