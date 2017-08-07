Game of Thrones Food Recap Season 7 Episode 4: The One With Drogon's Barbecue

The first 45 minutes of "The Spoils of War, the fourth episode of season seven of Game of Thrones, was the best episode of this shortened season so far, hand(s) down. We got another Stark family reunion with Arya's return to Winterfell, Jon and Dany shared a touching history lesson in a cave and Sir Davos got another shot at sweet talking Missandei. However, the last 15 minutes of the episode featured the show's best war scene since last season's "The Battle of the Bastards" and catapulted "The Spoils of War" into the upper echelon of all Game of Thrones episodes.

While the clash, which featured Dany riding a dragon into battle with the Dothraki hoard against the Lannister and Tarly forces, wasn't particularly food-focused, it did feature Drogon displaying his best impression of a kitchen torch-meets-broiler-meets-atom bomb and in this case, Dany definitely requested a little extra char. Besides the obvious insanity of this week's episode, we continue to recount all the food moments—the good, the bad and the ugly—from Game of Thrones' shortened seven episode season. Here is everything that was consumed during episode four, "The Spoils of War."

Warning, MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

Cersei enjoys a goblet of wine while plotting with Tycho Nestoris.

Lannisters always do pay their debts, eventually. After sacking Highgarden, the Lannisters have now repaid the Iron Bank in full. With Cersei finally making that long-awaited Venmo payment, the Iron Bank is now interested in actually backing the Lannister's claim to the thrown. However, while Tycho Nestoris is suddenly considering giving Cersei financial support, he still won't share a glass of morning wine with her. Seriously, what's a false-queen got to do to get a Braavosian banker to lighten up a bit before lunch?

Sansa and Littlefinger's grain discussion is interrupted by Arya's sword mastery.

While everyone else in Westeros is off riding dragons, warg-ing or calling a specific family member "a f*cking idiot," Sansa is up in Winterfell TRYING to get some grain figures in order (remember guys, winter IS here). During what we can only assume is a daily walk-and-talk session between Sansa and Littlefinger, in which Sansa says sensible things and Littlefinger gives advice that sounds like he's prepping for Burning Man, the two of them stop to watch Arya train with Brienne. Immediately, Sansa is struck by what her sister has become: a deadly warrior who smiles while expertly wielding a sword. While the new lady of Winterfell leaves post-haste, Littlefinger looks on rather amused. Or terrified. Or maybe a little bit of both.

Jaime, Bronn and the Tarlys venture further into The Reach to "motivate reluctant farmers," learn about dragons.

After taking Highgarden, Jaime, along with Bronn and the Tarlys, venture deeper into The Reach to inquire with local farmers about their grain supplies (seriously, if there isn't enough grain to go around, HOW will Hot Pie continue making his, uh, hot pies?). However, they are interrupted by Dany's proper arrival in Westeros, which very fittingly occurrs on the back of her dragon, Drogon. Dany, with the assistance of the Dothraki, and her massive, fire breathing, flying lizard, makes quick work of the Lannister forces, turning most to ash before they even knew what hit them. After Jaime was saved by Bronn from being Drogon's final victim of the day, the two men sunk to the bottom of a lake and only time will tell if they'll live to see another battle. Also, this can't be confirmed, but more than likely, RIP Dickon, Drogon definitely ate you post-combat if you survived the ambush.