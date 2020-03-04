Editors’ Picks: 11 Recipes We’re Excited to Make This Spring

Image zoom Victor Protasio

There’s plenty of reasons to love spring. The weather gets (somewhat) warmer, flowers bloom, and the lazy days of summer draw ever-near.

However, our editors also get excited because it means the return of some of our favorite fresh ingredients. Asparagus! Peas! Scallions! Radishes! It’s an exciting time to be in the kitchen, and there are always a few recipes we keep in our back pockets. One staff member looks forward to pesto every year, filling it with herbs from the farmers’ market; another likes to marry winter and spring with a hearty stew that keeps any lingering cold at bay. Read on to find out how to make those recipes, along with nine others we can’t wait to make.

Carrot Farinata

Image zoom Christopher Testani

“I love Hillary Sterling’s Carrot Farinata, a family-sized pancake that is a delicious party appetizer or side dish, but easy enough to make on a weeknight. The surprising combination of chickpea flour and carrot juice make up the bright orange batter that gets garnished with pretty multicolored carrots. The crispy-edged pancake gets topped with sherry-plumped prunes and addictive Calabrian chile-honey butter, which are reason enough to make this recipe.” – Mary-Frances Heck, senior food editor

Get the Recipe: Carrot Farinata

Short Ribs with Mushrooms and Spring Vegetables

Image zoom Fredrika Stjärne

“It'll take a while to warm up in the Northeast so a spring-y stew is essential when I have a free Sunday. These short ribs can also be braised and refrigerated for a few days beforehand, in case I want to plan for a delicious weeknight meal with leftovers.” – Megan Soll, associate digital editor

Get the Recipe: Short Ribs with Mushrooms and Spring Vegetables

Laotian Khao Soi

Image zoom The Ingalls

“I can’t wait to make Van and Vanvisa Nolintha’s khao soi, a Laotian rice noodle soup that’s great for a dinner party, a desk lunch, and even a weekend breakfast. It’s warming, spicy, and delicious—the perfect early spring comfort food.” – Nina Friend, assistant editor

Get the Recipe: Laotian Khao Soi

Asparagus Carbonara

Image zoom Abby Hocking

“Asparagus is one of my favorite vegetables, and I have a deep, undying love for carbonara—naturally, this recipe is high on my list to try. Factor in the 15-minute cook time and I’m sold.” – Bridget Hallinan, digital reporter

Get the Recipe: Asparagus Carbonara

Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Image zoom Kana Okada

“The advent of spring means pesto season is on the way! I love putting just about any green thing you can imagine in the blender and pulverizing it into pasta sauce. This recipe is a great way to use those herbs that start popping up at the farmers' market.” – Maria Yagoda, restaurant editor

Get the Recipe: Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Garganelli with Speck, Peas, and Scallion Cream

Image zoom Victor Protasio

“I love the combination of fresh mint, peas, and lemon in springtime dishes, and this easy spring pasta dish has all of those things! Young scallions infuse the quick cream sauce with great flavor and green color, making it a St. Patrick’s Day contender. My potted mint plant has juuuust enough foliage on it that I can probably make it this weekend.” – Karen Shimizu, executive editor

Get the Recipe: Garganelli with Speck, Peas, and Scallion Cream

Spiced Lamb Kebabs with Fresh Herbs

Image zoom Eva Kolenko

“I'm so ready to make the lamb-and-chickpea kebabs from Sana Javeri Kadri, founder of the super-fresh spice resource, Diaspora Co. The Gujarati Muslim recipe doesn't just sound delicious, but also looks like fun to make: You cook lamb and chana dal in the Instant Pot, sauté a gingery masala to blend into them, and form patties that you stuff with onions and mint before pan-frying. I'm planning to make a double batch since they freeze beautifully.” – Adina Steiman, deputy digital editor

Get the Recipe: Spiced Lamb Kebabs with Fresh Herbs

Asparagus Tabbouleh

Image zoom Johnny Miller

"I've learned over the years that the best way to eat massive amounts of vegetables is to chop them into really tiny pieces. This is where recipes like tabbouleh come in. I'm excited to make this version, injected with lots of spring asparagus and bright scallions for lunch the moment snow stops being a looming threat." – Khushbu Shah, restaurant editor

Get the Recipe: Asparagus Tabbouleh

Hummus & Salad Pizza

Image zoom Con Poulos

“This hummus and salad pizza is one of my favorite springtime weeknight dinners. It's that perfect balance of satisfying and refreshing, and it comes together so quickly. I just use whatever fresh herbs and greens I have on hand, so it's a perfect fridge clean out meal, too.” – Kelsey Youngman, associate food editor

Get the Recipe: Hummus & Salad Pizza

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Spice-Roasted Radishes

Image zoom Victor Protasio

“I used to hate radishes back when I was an idiot kid who didn’t know what’s what. Now that I’m a real person with more lived experiences, I love those spicy little dirt grenades. For this recipe, you need to have the chicken thighs in there so it’s, you know, an actual dinner, but it’s really all about the radishes.” – Ryan Grim, digital executive editor

Get the Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Spice-Roasted Radishes

Pear and Shallot Tarte Tatin with Whipped Goat Cheese

Image zoom Victor Protasio

“I’m personally very excited to make this pear and shallot tarte tatin with whipped goat cheese because I love goat cheese above all other cheeses (truly!) and because I love a weekend baking project that leans both savory and sweet.” – Oset Babür, associate restaurant editor

Get the Recipe: Pear and Shallot Tarte Tatin with Whipped Goat Cheese