Dwyane Wade Trusts LeBron James to Order for Him in Restaurants

Wade Cellars Dream Team

We knew Pahlmeyer [the famed Napa producer] made amazing wine, so we feel like we got the best partner. Our first project together is a Cabernet, since that's the first wine I really got into. It's a 2012 vintage, which was a great year in California, and for me: I won a championship with the Miami Heat.

Better With Age

All my friends who are 30 and up—we sit, drink wine and talk. I enjoy it more because of the company I'm with and the conversation. The wine itself is a conversation piece.

LeBron James, Menu Whisperer

LeBron is one of my best friends. When we eat out he's like, "You should try this," and he knows exactly what to order for me. This might get me in trouble, but I would have LeBron order for me before I would let my wife [actress Gabrielle Union]. She'd get me nine different things to be sure there's something I like. LeBron just knows.

Big in China

I wanted to launch my wine in an emerging market like China and give those fans a chance to know me a little more. I've been working with a sneaker company there for a while, so I have a good following.

Most Important Meal of the Day

To help keep me in shape and eating right, my wife and I have a chef making meals for us at home during the season. But we cook a little. If I have to get in the kitchen, then I'm doing breakfast food. I'm pretty good with eggs, bacon, sausage and pancakes, and French toast, too. I like breakfast anytime, day or night.

Kitchens Sell Houses

My wife and I built our homes in Miami and L.A. We love making a house beautiful and making it ours. We've been working with HGTV on a house-flipping show, which is pretty cool. I'm involved with a lot of it but will definitely leave the kitchen decisions to Gabrielle.