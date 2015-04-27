A Dream Restaurant-Style Kitchen

By Food & Wine
Updated January 17, 2020
Chef Ford Fry prepares meals at home like he does at his restaurants, with an indoor wood grill and a passion for southern and Mexican flavors. Here, a tour of his kitchen.
Coffeemaker

Fry turned a pantry into what he calls a behind-the-scenes kitchen. A Wolf coffee system makes smart use of a corner space under the cabinets. $3,195; subzero-wolf.com.

Countertops

Fry wanted dark countertops to contrast with the cabinets, so he chose soapstone: “It dings, but I don’t mind. We keep waxing it so it gets darker.”

Ford Fry

Ford Fry chops while his queso fundido gets gooey in his wood grill.

Ice Makers

"I have two: a Scotsman in the basement for crushed ice and a Sub-Zero in the kitchen for cubes," says Fry. From $2,875; subzero-wolf.com

Indoor Grill

A wall-mounted wheel crank on the Grillworks grill lets Fry raise and lower the grate. $4,460; grillery.com.

Pro Range

Fry stuck with stainless steel for the 48-inch BlueStar range but had fun adding color with the knobs: “They’re an interesting gray-blue color, not real bright.” $10,888; bluestar​cooking.com.

Wall Tiles

“I first saw the Heath Ceramics Dwell tiles at Locanda in San Francisco. They’re a focal point of my kitchen design,” Fry says. From $40 per sq. ft.; heathceramics.com.

