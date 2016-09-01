Dilapidated Barns Are Extremely Trendy

If you've ever taken that great American road trip and driven across the United States, you may have been lucky enough to spot a handful of the midwest's most iconic farm structures: the barn—a hallmark of Americana that's rapidly diminishing in numbers, in part due to expensive upkeep and general obsolescence. "It doesn't fit into modern farming," Larry Gerdes told NPR. "Unless you got two cows to let them loaf inside, nothing fits, and it's just obsolete."

Meanwhile, in urban and suburban areas, demand for reclaimed barnwood has surged—which is a boon to builders like the DIY Network's Mark Rowe, who hosts Barnwood Builders. He says the country is "in the midst of a barn wood frenzy right now." Did you hear that? Frenzy. "Most people want those accent pieces," Rowe told Kristofer Husted. "They want to have those pretty beams in the ceiling or they want to have the barn wood walls, or the tables and the furniture."

Whether you're on the sell side or buying end of barn wood, it's always helpful to know your market. Here are some clever ways people are incorporating barn wood into their home decor and lifestyles.

Using barn wood to build furniture, like this dining table and bench:

Using barn wood as accents on ceilings and walls:

Covering an entire wall in barn wood:

DIY-ing home decor items, like this barn wood mirror:

Dresing up a bed frame with barn wood for a rustic feel:

You can also use reclaimed barn wood in, uh, neckties?