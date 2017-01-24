Kitchens of the Future Will Have Much Less Stuff

Considering a kitchen renovation or thinking about investing your hard-earned cash in a house with an epic food prep space—complete with the latest high-tech appliances, sleek countertops, and all the bells and whistles? According to one futurist, kitted-out designer kitchens might be on their way out of fashion as people gravitate towards convenient and delivery-oriented meal solutions.

If this end-of-kitchen-days prediction sounds familiar, you're right, it's nothing new. Every few years or so since the advent of fast food, the rise of the microwave, and the ensuing ubiquity of heat-and-eat meals in the United States, trend analysts have foretold the end of the homestead hearth as we know it.

This time around, Bloomberg reports that "elaborate, centerpiece kitchens" are "on the endangered list in high-end homes." That's right: the "feature kitchen," a crown-jewel in so many high-end real estate listings and the one thing (besides adding bathroom suites) that homeowners can count on to bolster property values, may be dunzo in the very near future. At least, that's what Redscout founder and innovation expert Jonah Disend says. He predicts the luxury home of the future will skip swanky trophy appliances in favor of efficiency—families who opt in to food subscription and delivery services like Blue Apron and share "centralized cooking and catering within a development" like the residents-only in-house restaurants that are already amenities in some of New York City's most exclusive buildings.

There's also plenty of new technology—like the imminent commercialization of 3D food printers—that will start making food prep even easier. "Soon—I'd expect [in] around two or three years' time—you will be able to create specific housewares for a dinner party when you throw it," Disend told Bloomberg. That means: no need for china cabinets or bulky space-hogging storage solutions and shelving.

But don't fret just yet—the dystopian decentralized ultra-minimalist streamlined futureworld kitchen is still many years off (at least I hope so—I'm about to invest in a Thermomix), so we're still buying in bulk, hoarding vintage dinnerware, and it's still cool to get excited about cool new kitchen gadgets.

