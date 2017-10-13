How Debra Messing Celebrates Thanksgiving (Hint: Friendsgiving)

In praise of Friendsgiving: When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was a big deal at my family’s home in Rhode Island. But the past few years I’ve spent it with my best friends in New York City, and it’s been lovely. Before we eat, everyone goes around and talks about what they’re grateful for and what they’re hopeful for in the coming year, and I always find it moving and surprising.

Turkey transcendence: When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, there’s nothing better than the trifecta of turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, all on one fork. For me that is nirvana.

Food issues: It’s a life-changing experience to realize that you have dietary restrictions, and at first it’s depressing. It’s hard to accept because food is such a powerful thing to bond over. There are thankfully now wonderful options, whatever your issues are. I honestly can’t imagine knowing about my allergies 20 years ago.

What's for dinner? I’m not great in the kitchen. I make salads very well. Does that count? When I’m with my son, we generally eat at 5:30 or 6, right before homework. We don’t eat anything the same. It’s kid-friendly stuff for him and things like quinoa salad and baked salmon for me. And there’s always avocado involved. Tons of avocado. I can’t get enough.

Dream trip: The best vacation I have ever taken was to Fez, Morocco. I felt like I was transported back to biblical times. The colors, the smells, the people’s faces—everything was so vivid and memorable.

Snacks on set: When we’re filming I usually have avocado with lemon and salt, green apples and almond butter, and green juice. And there is always a Billy’s Infinity-C Bar in my bag. It’s raw, organic, gluten-free and a great way to get vitamin C and protein.