The 10 Best Kitchen Gadget Deals This Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but today, the holiday of deals lives on as Cyber Monday, when some of the year's biggest discounts on holiday gifts officially make it to the web. Which means that when it comes to the high quality, but often high priced kitchen gadgets every home cook loves, this is the day to splurge on that KitchenAid, Vitamix, All-Clad set, or one of the other great items you've been eyeing. Here are ten top picks you can grab for major savings today.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

If you need the "powerhouse" of the Vitamix blender family, you can do it for $50 less today.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender, $550 at Williams Sonoma

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're planning on picking up this beloved blender for the holidays, it's $150 off this Cyber Monday.

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Black, $300 at Amazon

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Mixer

Courtesy of Target

Save a full $210 on five quarts of KitchenAid goodness.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer, $240 at Target

KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Stand Mixer

Courtesy of Amazon

Or for a higher capacity KitchenAid classic, the six-quart Professional 600 is $171 off.

KitchenAid KP26M1XNP 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - Nickel Pearl, $329 at Amazon

All-Clad MC2 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Today is the best day of the year to fill your kitchen with the highest quality cookware at a ridiculous $512 off.

All-Clad 700362 MC2 Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 10-Piece, Silver, $250 at Amazon

Braun MultiQuick 7 Smart Speed Hand Blender

Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

At $20 off, it's a great time to dip your toes into immersion blending.

Braun MultiQuick 7 Smart Speed Hand Blender with Beaker, Whisk, and Chopper, $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Courtesy of Amazon

The cult favorite pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more can do a lot, but today it can do it for $54 off.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt, $75 on Amazon.

Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Courtesy of Amazon

Start starting your day with your espresso drink of choice thanks to this milk frothing espresso machine, and save $104 while you're at it.

Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Black, $194 on Amazon

Wüsthof Gourmet 18-Piece Knife Block Set

Courtesy of Sur La Table

A great knife is indispensable, and this whole set of them is $100 off.

Wüsthof Gourmet 18-Piece Knife Block Set, Acacia, $200 at Sur La Table

Calphalon Contemporary Non-Stick 9-Piece Cookware Set

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

For non-stick fans, Calphalon is hard to beat—and so is $242 off this set.

Calphalon Contemporary Non-Stick 9-Piece Cookware Set with Bonus. $255 at Crate & Barrel