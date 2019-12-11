17 Cozy Gifts to Enjoy by a Fire

Image zoom ValentynVolkov/Getty Images

Winter gives us many gifts: time with our loved ones, an excuse to stay in, and hearty foods and drinks to warm ourselves. Cocktail parties and elegant dinners have their own charms, but there’s nothing better than grabbing a pair of slippers, a blanket, freshly baked cookies, and hot chocolate to curl up on the couch.

The season meant for warming our toes by the fire also happens to be the season of giving. Whether it’s Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or birthdays, winter gifting calls for things both celebratory and comforting. Read on for some of our favorite things to consume and cozy up with all winter long.

Match Striker

Get the fire going in the first place with an adorable stoneware match striker that’s perfect for gifting.

Hedgehog Match Striker, $14 at anthropologie.com

Hot Chocolate

Williams Sonoma has several hot chocolate flavors for the Christmas season, so why not try a variety pack that includes giant snowflake marshmallows? Try the classic version or the Double Dark hot chocolate.

Classic & Double Dark Hot Chocolate Sampler with Marshmallows, $28 at williams-sonoma.com

Mugs

Nothing says winter like mugs engraved with woodland creatures, all dishwasher and microwave safe. If these are not your style, see the Best Coffee Mugs for Every Purpose for more ideas.

Kylo Animal Mug, $12 at anthropologie.com

Popcorn

For fans of savory snacks, popcorn is the perfect gift. This set makes 8 to 10 bags of salty, buttery truffle goodness to snack on for movie nights at home.

Regalis Microwavable Black Truffle Popcorn, $20 at williams-sonoma.com

Spiced Nuts

These pecan halves are coated in a spicy and sweet cinnamon meringue, perfect for a snack mix for both casual evenings and family gatherings.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Spiced Pecans, $18 at neimanmarcus.com

S’mores Treats

Get that classic campfire taste without the mission or the mess. This brittle has layers of dark chocolate and caramel, topped with graham crackers and mini marshmallows. For an extra touch, crumble it over ice cream.

Williams Sonoma S'mores Brittle, $13 at williams-sonoma.com

Tea Set

Serve tea for two for your friends or your partner with this set. It looks as good with Christmas cookies as is does on display in your kitchen. The stacking design makes it easy to store, too.

Mason Tea For Two Set, $38 at anthropologie.com

Rocks Glasses

Every home deserves a great set of rocks glasses. This set from Reidel is designed specifically for rocks-style cocktails as the base and height can accommodate every style of ice cube. The bottoms of the glasses also interlock for convenient stacking storage.

Drink Specific Glassware Set of 2 Rocks Glasses, $30 at nordstrom.com

Bourbon

Speaking of cocktails, any cozy home situation calls for a great bottle of booze. Widow Jane is worthy of your best glasses.

Widow Jane 10 Year Straight Bourbon, $80 at drizly.com

Candles

Giftable and covetable, Homesick Candles has become hugely popular with scents inspired by every state. Set the ambience and warm up the home with a set of these.

Homesick Candles, $30 at uncommongoods.com

Hot Toddies

Make the classic hot cocktail at the comfort of home with a simple kit. All you need is boiling water, a splash of honey, and two ounces of your liquor of choice.

Hot Toddy Kit, $38 at uncommongoods.com

Wine and Chocolate

An obvious choice for staying in during the winter, but a winning combo nonetheless. The Bordeaux-inspired red blend and the dark chocolate will hit anyone’s sweet spot.

Compartés x DIME, $50 at winc.com

Mulled Wine and Cider Kit

This crate has everything you need to mull wine or cider, and the stainless steel ball can be reused to brew tea or flavor stocks or soups.

Mulling Spice Gift Crate, $64 at williams-sonoma.com

Backgammon

Unplug and test your skills with a storable backgammon set, perfect for gifting your game-obsessed loved ones.

Bey-Berk 15" Backgammon Set, $62 at macys.com

Weighted Blanket

You have your cookies and hot chocolate, cocktail, or mulled drink; now you just need a comforting blanket to bring it all together. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, this is easily the best option on Amazon.

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover, $70-$200 at amazon.com

Slippers

When you’re running to the kitchen to refill your mug or stepping out to grab the newspaper, a quality set of slippers can do no wrong.

Wrin UGG Slipper, $100 at nordstrom.com

Fondue Set

Complete the look and feel of a Swiss chalet with a great fondue maker. Dip bread in cheese or toasted marshmallows in chocolate. There has never been a finer winter gift.

Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker, $38 at amazon.com