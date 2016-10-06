Short Order Dad Reveals His Costco Obsessions

With a once-a-week habit, I’ll admit it: I am a Costco junkie. I’m addicted to many of their products, including such staples as Martin’s potato rolls, Costa Rican coffee, organic eggs and extra virgin olive oil. Although I have purchased flatscreen TVs, tube socks and printer ink there, for me it’s all about the food. I must get my fix of these ten items…or I get tremors.

The peanuts, raisins, almonds, cashews and M&M’s in the four-pound package of *Kirkland Signature Trail Mix are easy to consume compulsively. Or, feel a bit better about yourself by adding it more judiciously to your favorite yogurt for a fabulous parfait.

With just a quick hit of Italian sea salt and a good sear, you will not find a better tasting rack of lamb than the “frenched” chops from Australia. I’ve had the world class rack at the famed La Colombe D’or in the south of France. These are superior and come with no attitude.

Costco can be a porkapalooza. Baby back, St. Louis-style ribs, or a beautiful crown of pork are wonderful. But if you can get your hands on their boneless pork ribs, you’re in for a treat. Braised for as long as you want in whichever liquid you have with whatever flavor profile you prefer, the end result is a supreme stew of porky goodness that will have you, like me, coming back for more.

When it comes to chicken I’m a bone-in, skin-on guy. Yet I make an exception for the Coleman Organic Boneless and Skinless Chicken Thighs. Doused with Frank’s Hot Sauce alone, and cooked either on top of the stove or roasted in the oven until well browned, you’ve got yourself some mighty fine Buffalo chicken thighs. Wanna get crazy? Before they’re done, drizzle ‘em with a light touch of honey or pomegranate molasses for real good, sweet heat eats.

The aforementioned Frank’s Hot Sauce. Two 23-oz bottles come packaged together. Don’t worry, you’ll use it all. Not only for the Buffalo chicken, but have you had Buffalo roasted cauli-flower? You will now.

If there were a ten-step program for whitefish salad, hello, my name is Rob. The Blue Hill Bay Smoked Whitefish Salad is simply the finest of its kind in the world. Bagels sold separately.

*Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Danish Bacon. This is a beautiful bacon that cooks up perfectly to yield that ideal combo of crispy, yet still chewy. We owe you one, Denmark.

I won’t eat tilapia. So you can skip the panko-breaded version in the frozen aisle. But…those Panko-breaded shrimp, on the other hand, are pretty darn good for frozen food. Moreover, they’re ideal when friends are coming over and you need a quick, tasty app.

Nutella, sold in twin 33.5 oz. jars, is the “crack cocaine of the kitchen.” Note: try not to eat directly from the jar.

My current crush is WTRMLN WTR. An all-natural, cold-pressed watermelon juice that is fantastic all alone. Yet it can be improved with vodka.

Oh, one last thing. On the way out of the store, stop at the snack bar and order the vanilla ice cream bar "hand-dipped" in chocolate and rolled in roasted almonds. Seriously. You’re welcome.

* Kirkland is the excellent Costco house brand that is often better than the well-known brand name alternatives. That Kirkland Signature bacon, for example, scored high on Consumer Reports tests.