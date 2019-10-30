12 Perfect Gifts for Cookie Lovers

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

There is something so universally comforting about a cookie, whether your favorite is warm, freshly baked chocolate chip or crisp, crumbly biscotti to dunk into your morning coffee. In this roundup, we’ve included all kinds of cookie-adjacent gifts that would be perfect for the holidays, from cookie cutters and stamps for bakers to gift baskets (for those who prefer instant gratification). Scroll through to check out some of our favorite options—and place your order sooner rather than later. Once holiday season reaches its peak, things tend to sell out quickly.

Biscotti Cookie Gift Basket

This gift box includes 18 different biscotti. Some are swathed in dark chocolate, while others are covered in white; for the finishing touch, you can expect toppings like rainbow nonpareils and nut brittle.

Oh! Nuts Biscotti Cookie Gift Basket, $34 at amazon.com

Small Cast-Iron Skillet

For fans of cookie skillets, this small cast iron skillet from Lodge is just about the right size to replicate the dessert at home. (Don’t forget the scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.)

Lodge 6.5 Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $8 at amazon.com

Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection

The editors of Martha Stewart Living have you covered for all of your cookie needs. Cookie Perfection includes over 100 recipes, including one for chocolate-chocolate chip skillet cookies. (You’ll be glad you bought that Lodge skillet.) Or, mix it up with carrot cake thumbprint cookies and snowball truffles.

Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level: A Baking Book, $18 at amazon.com

Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit

Upgrade your milk and cookies routine this kit from UncommonGoods, which allows you to take cookie dough and turn it into edible shot glasses.

Milk & Cookies Shot Glass Making Kit, $18 at uncommongoods.com

Cookie Monster Gift Box

Lemon sugar cookies! Hazelnut whiskey sandwich cookies! Chocolate sables! This gift box from Mouth would make Cookie Monster proud. It includes six different varieties—good luck picking which one to eat first.

Mouth Cookie Monster Gift Box, $68.50 at mouth.com

Quirky Cookie Cutters

This whimsical cookie cutter set would make the perfect stocking stuffer. It’s only $10, and includes molds for unicorns, llamas, mermaids, and sloths—need we say more?

Sur La Table Whimsy Cookie Cutters (set of 4), $10 at surlatable.com

Star Wars Boxed Cookie Kit

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiering in December 2019, this cookie set provides the perfect opportunity for a themed gift. Beyond the eight cookie cutters, which include Yoda and Chewbacca, the spread also includes 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, and one plastic coupler.

Star Wars Boxed Cookie Kit, $30 at williams-sonoma.com

Black + White Cookie Glass Ornament

The classic black-and-white cookie is immortalized in this glass ornament, with a dusting of glitter as the finishing touch.

Black + White Cookie Glass Ornament, $24 at shopterrain.com

Nordic Ware Geo Cast Cookie Stamps

Cookie stamps allow bakers to imprint patterns onto the dough. In this set, there are three different styles, each suited for three-inch round cookies. The instructions note that hand-washing is preferable to the dishwasher, and that the prints won’t be as defined if you use pre-packaged cookie dough.

Nordic Ware Geo Cast Cookie Stamps, $22 (list price $38.50) at amazon.com

Chocolate Covered Cookies

Chocolate-covered cookies are one of life’s simple pleasures, and in this case, chocolate sandwich cookies (aka Oreos) are covered in Belgian milk, dark, and white chocolate with plenty of fun toppings. The best part? They already come packaged in a gift box.

Chocolate Covered Company Ultimate Belgian Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, $32 at bloomingdales.com

Cookie Jar

The text on this cookie jar is completely customizable, so it can double as a good housewarming gift, too. Customers unanimously gave it a five-star rating.

Our Family Cookie Jar, $31 at bedbathandbeyond.com

Oxo Good Grips Cookie Scoops

Cookie scoops make…well, scooping cookie dough onto the baking sheet much easier. This OXO scoop comes in three sizes—small, medium, and large—for all your cookie needs.

OXO Good Grips Cookie Scoops, $14-$16 (depending on the size) at surlatable.com