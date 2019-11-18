14 Excellent Christmas Ornaments That Look Like Kitchen Tools

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table/Williams-Sonoma/Amazon.

There are plenty of appliances out there that would make great gifts for kitchen enthusiasts—but if you’re looking for something smaller-scale than, say, a KitchenAid stand mixer or espresso maker, you can always get them in ornament form. Sur La Table has a gleaming copper teapot miniature that you can hang on your tree; Old World Christmas even makes a little toaster ornament, complete with a slice of bread popping out the top. They're easy, small gifts that would make the perfect stocking stuffer or present for your host. Read on for some of our favorites that we’ve found.

Espresso Machine

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

For the coffee enthusiast in your life, this espresso machine ornament would make a great gift. It comes complete with glittery buttons and silver accents.

Espresso Machine Ornament, $7 (was $10) at crateandbarrel.com

Stand Mixer

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Stand mixers are a kitchen staple at this point, so it’s only natural that they would come immortalized as ornaments, too.

Stand Mixer Glass ornament, $30 at surlatable.com

Stockpot

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

We wish this sleek ornament was life-sized so we could add it to our pots and pans collection.

Copper Stockpot Ornament, $15 at surlatable.com

Teapot

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

This teapot ornament, from the same collection as the stockpot, was handcrafted in Turkey and comes with a ribbon.

Copper Teapot Ornament, $15 at surlatable.com

Cookbook

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

We love a simple and festive cookbook ornament, decorated with a spoon and spatula and pops of glitter.

Cookbook Ornament, $6 (was $8) at crateandbarrel.com

Colander

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

The humble colander doesn’t always get as much love as other kitchen tools and appliances, but Sur La Table celebrates it here in the form of an elegant copper ornament.

Copper Colander Ornament, $15 at surlatable.com

Chef Ornaments, Set of Four

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

This set from Williams-Sonoma includes four kitchen-inspired ornaments—a stand mixer, rolling pin, chef’s hat, and utensils.

Chef Ornaments, Set of 4, $70 at williams-sonoma.com

Cheese Grater

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Cheesemongers and cheese enthusiasts would definitely appreciate this ornament—or, get them ones that look their favorite cheese.

Cheese Grater Glass Blown Ornament, $11 at amazon.com

Slow Cooker

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t actually cook any recipes in this slow-cooker ornament, of course, but it definitely looks like the real thing.

Slow-Cooker Glass Blown Ornament, $9 (list price $13) at amazon.com

Whisk

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The whisk gets a holiday upgrade in this ornament with a glittery silver and blue color scheme.

Whisk Glass Blown Ornament, $9 at amazon.com

Oven Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This oven mitt ornament almost looks like a Christmas stocking.

Oven Mitt Glass Blown Ornament, $14 at amazon.com

Grill

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Summer may be a long way off, but this ornament is perfect for the grilling enthusiast during the holidays.

BBQ Ballpark Foods Blown Ornament, $15 at amazon.com

Toaster

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This toaster ornament comes complete with a dial, lever, and slice of toast, ideal for breakfast lovers.

Retro Toaster Glass Blown Ornament, $12 at amazon.com

Measuring Spoons

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Old World Christmas made this ornament look exactly like a set of measuring spoons, including a one tablespoon, one teaspoon, half teaspoon, and quarter teaspoon in the design.

Measuring Spoons Glass Blown Ornament, $10 (was $11) at amazon.com