6 Show-Stopping Recipes That Will Upgrade Your Christmas Feast

Victor Protasio

To celebrate the near-arrival of Christmas, we're sharing six brand-new, super-festive recipes that will take your holiday feast to the next level. From luscious sticky toffee to the most heavenly potatoes you may ever eat in your life, these six show-stoppers will make perfect additions to your Christmas repertoire.

Victor Protasio

Longtime friends James Knappett and Shaun Searley teamed up to deliver this grand rib roast—a crowning moment for any meal. Showering the roast with a handful of English Maldon salt adds an extra layer of crunch to the roast’s crust. The sliced roast is then further seasoned with sel gris, a coarse sea salt with deep minerality that pairs beautifully with beef. Be sure to remove the roast from the oven when the internal temperature reaches 120°F; it will continue cooking during the 40-minute rest time.

GET THE RECIPE.

Victor Protasio

When chef Shaun Searley prepares these crispy potatoes at The Quality Chop House, he starts with King Edward potatoes, which have a fluffy texture. Be sure to start a day ahead so the cooled confited potatoes slice cleanly. The portioned potatoes can then be stored in the freezer for up to a month before frying.

GET THE RECIPE.

Victor Protasio

One bite of chef Merlin Labron-Johnson’s take on this classic dessert and you’ll understand why he earned a Michelin star at the tender age of 24 at Portland. Dates are a regular player in sticky toffee pudding recipes; Labron-Johnson steeps them in Earl Grey tea, infusing them with the bright, aromatic lift of bergamot.

GET THE RECIPE.

Victor Protasio

This cream gravy from chefs James Knappett and Shaun Searley is infused with the heady aroma of caramelized morel mushrooms spiked with sherry vinegar. If morels are unavailable, simply substitute with sliced button mushrooms. Keep the cream gravy hot until ready to serve, up to 30 minutes, and add the tarragon just before serving.

GET THE RECIPE

Victor Protasio

A mainstay of traditional British Sunday roasts, red currant jelly brings balancing sweetness to vinegar-braised cabbage from chef Luke Frankie at The Drapers Arms. Retaining just enough crunch, the bright side helps cut through the richer dishes on the table.

GET THE RECIPE.

Victor Protasio

Yorkshire pudding was born in the days of roaring hearth fires, where it was baked underneath roasting spits of meat, catching the juices. Chef Sean Searley spoons off beef tallow, the clear fat drippings pooling below a resting beef roast, to grease the tins.

GET THE RECIPE