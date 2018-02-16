Every Cheez-It Flavor*, Taste-Tested and Ranked

For our latest snack food taste test, we chose Cheez-Its—that quintessential orange cheesy cracker that's a fixture on convenience store shelves and in dorm rooms everywhere. We gathered 16 flavors, including a selection from the brand's newest Duoz range—which features flavor and texture combinations never before seen together in a Cheez-It box—and rallied our writers, tasters, and editors. Here are our favorites, ranked.

Abby Hocking

Abby Hocking

"Whoa. Too much. But then it gets better."

"No distinct flavor, yet somehow overpowering."

Abby Hocking

"Having one toasty one in a box of originals? Great. A whole box? No thank you."

"Very plain."

Abby Hocking

"The bacon flavor is surprisingly close."

"I want to feel like I'm tasting bacon, but I'm just not."

Abby Hocking

"This texture is brilliant."

"I'm really liking these grooves."

"Why are all these 'spicy' ones so vinegary? It's not hard to make a chip spicy. I'm angry at these."

Abby Hocking

"These should be called Chetzels."

"Cheddar Jack is the winner here; pretzel is just filler."

Abby Hocking

"Would be good in soup, but tastes like air."

"Good crunch, mild flavor."

Abby Hocking

"Love the texture but it's a bit too ranch-y or too flavored or something."

"Very unique and different from other flavors—jarring at first, but delish!"

Abby Hocking

"Not spicy at all—very Tabasco-y and vinegar-y."

"Addictive, love the kick!"

"Super-flavorful."

Abby Hocking

"Better texture than the OG, flakier."

"Cheez-It, but more!"

"I like how they're a bit crispier than the original."

Abby Hocking

"Tangy, sweet, classic Cheez-It. Love these."

"Best at, like, the 16th one, when the Cheez-It taste coats your mouth and you don't remember how many you've eaten."

Abby Hocking

"Convincingly healthy packaging and aftertaste."

"Flavor is slightly nutty, but still as cheddar-y as the original."

Abby Hocking

"OG flavor, but as a crispier cracker—perfect!"

"I love the texture and crispiness of these. I feel like I'm eating a Dorito and a Cheez-It at the same time and it's a great experience."

Abby Hocking

"Tastes like mac and cheese powder." — comment left on comment: "What's wrong with that, you monster?"

"Super cheesy in that great cheese way. This is what I want in a cheese powder."

Abby Hocking

"Reminiscent of a queso dip."

"This is the piquant spicy and cheesy combination we've been after."

Abby Hocking

"The 'best of a Cheez-It and a chip in one' line on the box is correct and I love these. I could eat this whole box."

"Balanced flavor, but doesn't taste like cheddar."

1. Duoz: Caramel Popcorn and Cheddar — THE WINNER

Abby Hocking

"I like this. God. I don't know why."

"My heart is beating so fast from an extreme jolt of excitement about this amazing flavor."

"This is perfect: salty, sweet, nice texture. We need a bigger box."

"I wanted to hate this. I did not."

Abby Hocking

What's your favorite Cheez-It flavor? Tell us via social media by tagging us @foodandwine.