Every Cheez-It Flavor*, Taste-Tested and Ranked

* Every Cheez-It flavor we could get our hands on within a reasonable amount of time. So, 16 Cheez-It flavors.
For our latest snack food taste test, we chose Cheez-Its—that quintessential orange cheesy cracker that's a fixture on convenience store shelves and in dorm rooms everywhere. We gathered 16 flavors, including a selection from the brand's newest Duoz range—which features flavor and texture combinations never before seen together in a Cheez-It box—and rallied our writers, tasters, and editors. Here are our favorites, ranked.
16. Italian Four Cheese
"Whoa. Too much. But then it gets better."
"No distinct flavor, yet somehow overpowering."
15. Extra Toasty
"Having one toasty one in a box of originals? Great. A whole box? No thank you."
"Very plain."
14. Duoz: Bacon & Cheddar
"The bacon flavor is surprisingly close."
"I want to feel like I'm tasting bacon, but I'm just not."
13. Grooves: Hot & Spicy Cheddar
"This texture is brilliant."
"I'm really liking these grooves."
"Why are all these 'spicy' ones so vinegary? It's not hard to make a chip spicy. I'm angry at these."
12. Duoz: Cheddar Jack and Sharp Cheddar Pretzel
"These should be called Chetzels."
"Cheddar Jack is the winner here; pretzel is just filler."
11. Reduced Fat White Cheddar
"Would be good in soup, but tastes like air."
"Good crunch, mild flavor."
10. Grooves: Zesty Cheddar Ranch
"Love the texture but it's a bit too ranch-y or too flavored or something."
"Very unique and different from other flavors—jarring at first, but delish!"
9. Hot & Spicy
"Not spicy at all—very Tabasco-y and vinegar-y."
"Addictive, love the kick!"
"Super-flavorful."
8. Big
"Better texture than the OG, flakier."
"Cheez-It, but more!"
"I like how they're a bit crispier than the original."
7. Original
"Tangy, sweet, classic Cheez-It. Love these."
"Best at, like, the 16th one, when the Cheez-It taste coats your mouth and you don't remember how many you've eaten."
6. Made With Whole Grain
"Convincingly healthy packaging and aftertaste."
"Flavor is slightly nutty, but still as cheddar-y as the original."
5. Grooves: Original Cheddar
"OG flavor, but as a crispier cracker—perfect!"
"I love the texture and crispiness of these. I feel like I'm eating a Dorito and a Cheez-It at the same time and it's a great experience."
4. Cheddar Jack
"Tastes like mac and cheese powder." — comment left on comment: "What's wrong with that, you monster?"
"Super cheesy in that great cheese way. This is what I want in a cheese powder."
3. Duoz: Cheddar Jack and Jalapeño
"Reminiscent of a queso dip."
"This is the piquant spicy and cheesy combination we've been after."
2. Grooves: Sharp White Cheddar
"The 'best of a Cheez-It and a chip in one' line on the box is correct and I love these. I could eat this whole box."
"Balanced flavor, but doesn't taste like cheddar."
1. Duoz: Caramel Popcorn and Cheddar — THE WINNER
"I like this. God. I don't know why."
"My heart is beating so fast from an extreme jolt of excitement about this amazing flavor."
"This is perfect: salty, sweet, nice texture. We need a bigger box."
"I wanted to hate this. I did not."
